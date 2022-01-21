How many secret service members in your church?

TODAY’S WORD is hale. Example: He is a hearty and hale young lad.

THURSDAY’S WORD was winsome. It means attractive or appealing in appearance or character. Example: The new lieutenant governor easily impressed supporters and made her staff feel at ease with her winsome personality.

Riddle me this

(Answers below)

1. Two in a corner, one in a room, zero in a house, but one in a shelter. What am I?

2. Poor people have it. Rich people need it. If you eat it you die. What is it?

3. Spelled forward I’m something you do every day. Spelled backwards I’m something you hate. What am I?

Food pantry

Mount Vernon Baptist Church invites folks needing to stock their cupboards to come to its food pantry, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The church provides food and sundries to anyone who comes, with no forms to fill out nor questions to answer. Mt. Vernon is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton; come to the lower door by the cemetery side of the church.

Free announcements

This new surge in coronavirus cases is keeping area schedules up in the air. Events are scheduled, and then cancelled or gone online. That goes for church, as well as craft classes, social engagements, club meetings, fundraisers, and et cetera.

Be sure to keep the community informed by sending your announcements to the Bulletin at accent@martinsvillebulletin.com. Publication is free. It’s also a good time just to generally let the public know if you are meeting in person, online, or what.

New officers

Speaking of sending information to the Bulletin, it’s time to announce the new slate of officers for your club, rescue squad, fire department or the like with pictures in the newspaper. Please send pictures of the new officers, identified from left to right, to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com. Also remember to honor award recipients in print.

Today’s chuckle

As the congregation were leaving church after the benediction through the side door that leads to the fellowship hall, the pastor grabbed Mr. Jones’ hand and shook it heartily.

“It’s good to see you finally back in church,” the pastor said. “You need to join the army of the Lord.”

Mr. Jones replied, “I’m already in the army of the Lord, Pastor.”

The pastor asked, “Then why do I only ever see you at Easter, at Christmas and when we have a covered dish supper?”

“I’m in the secret service,” Mr. Jones replied.

Riddle answers

1. The letter “R”

2. Nothing

3. Live

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first known uses of lipstick, discovered through archaeological sites dating back 5,000 years, were by ancient Sumerian and Indus Valley people. They decorated their lips and around the eyes with crushed gemstones.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Egyptians such as Cleopatra had an interesting way of making a red color to tint their lips — something that might be hard to talk a modern woman into trying. What was it?

