How the Olympics became a personal golden moment

As my life evolved from sports editor to spectator again, I continued to marvel at the athletes who worked and trained so hard to get to the Olympics. I had met some along the way, and those bigger-than-life stars on TV really just appeared like a kid down to the street.

To that point, Walt Carpenter, one of my childhood friends, had a daughter who by age 12 was a national-class pairs figure skater. And until she decided to retire as a teenager, she had her eyes on the Olympic prize. He told me how she rose each morning before school and drove an hour each way in the darkness to train in her specialty. And then again after school. That’s what it takes to be an Olympian.

Which takes me this to the story of Pat Forde this year.

If you are a sports fan, you may have heard of Forde. He is a columnist for Sports Illustrated who also worked at Yahoo and started his career at the first newspaper I ever religiously read, The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Ky.