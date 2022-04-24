How Tim Hall ended my baseball career

Yes, that Tim Hall; the one over at the Henry County Administration Office; the administrator himself; the one who’ll be retiring in just over two months.

This true tale goes back to Little League days, back when Tim Hall was a whole lot bigger than he is today.

They hadn’t invented T-ball yet or aluminum bats. We played with plastic hats and real wooden bats just like they did in the big leagues on television on Saturday afternoons.

I had finished my first two years and was considered a top-notch second baseman. I even pitched a couple of times and quickly developed a reputation for my dangerously slow—slow ball.

But I was accurate, at least until the time I loaded the bases on walks and then walked in a run before someone stepped in and finished the inning for me. I still resent the fact I didn’t get to finish that one out. I was just settling in to my rhythm.

Anyway, the third year of my professional Little League career I signed on with the same team that Tim Hall was on. I can’t remember the name of the team, but I remember Tim.

He was the biggest kid I had ever seen on the mound and threw the ball harder than anybody at Southside Field, or in the whole world as far as I was concerned.

“Boy am I glad he’s on my team,” I thought.

About that time, Tim’s dad, the legendary Owen Hall, famous newscaster of WMVA Radio in Martinsville, walked around with a clipboard taking note of what size uniforms we players needed.

“Large for this one, large for this one, medium for you,” Owen said and then the got to me. “Small for you little fella, extra small if they’ve got it.”

Then the coach stepped out and said every one of us were going to learn to hit off of Tim Hall.

“You figure our guy out, and you can hit off of anybody in the league,” the coach said.

And my turn at the plate came sooner than later.

I was terrified. The ball left Tim’s hand and ended in the catcher’s mitt before I had time to spit and scratch the dirt with my cleats.

I swung a time or two, but stayed so far on the edge of the batter’s box for fear I might get hit I don’t think I was ever within three feet of a ball that flew past me.

When batting practice was over the coach asked me what position I played in the lower league and I told him “second base.”

“You can’t play second base, boy,” the coach said. “You’re left-handed. Don’t you know the only left-hander that’s ever played baseball in the big leagues was George Crowe in 1958?”

Then the coach leaned in and said: “And you, son, are no George Crowe.”

I still think he would have given me a chance to be his “George Crowe” except I had just proven to him I was nowhere close to the level of play his pitcher, Tim Hall, was.

I realized it too, and much to my dad’s disappointment, I hung up my cleats that day and never played baseball again.

On Monday, Tim Hall, who is also the General Manager for the PSA, said at their meeting that I was covering that people asked him how he ended up being the County Administrator.

“I tell them when I got out of college I had two things on my mind: baseball and this girl, and I struck out on both.”

I was absolutely sure I would see Tim Hall on television one day pitching those fast balls past one batter after another, but truly I believe Henry County history will show he didn’t miss his calling.

Tim came to Henry County government at a bitter time when things were in a mess and he, along with his predecessor Benny Summerlin, restored integrity and honesty in a government that had been brought to its knees by theft and corruption.

My career has given me a ringside seat to it all, and it’s been quite a show.

And just think, if Tim had hit me with one of those fastballs it would have killed me for sure and I wouldn’t be here to tell it.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

