How to resolve a conflict of interests

If you’ve been keeping up with the conflict of interests issue involving a City Council candidate this past week and found it somewhat confusing, keep reading and I’ll explain it to you.

Our City Council is in charge of hiring and firing two people: the city manager and the city attorney; that’s it. The city manager is responsible for the hiring and firing of everybody else, either directly or indirectly through those he or she chooses to delegate such authority.

The city manager hires the police chief and the chief hires the police officers who make up the city police force.

This means that Council is the boss over the city manager and the city manager is the boss over everyone else, except the city attorney.

Now let’s say a police officer who works for the chief, who works for the city manager, who works for the City Council, decides to run for City Council and gets elected.

And let’s say the new council member, who is also a police officer, needs a new pair of the official work shoes that are part of his uniform.

So he goes to the chief and asks for a new pair of shoes and the chief turns him down. This police officer, who is now a Council member, is also the boss of his boss’s boss.

Stay with me now.

So, he tells his boss’s boss, who he is now the boss of, to make the chief get him a new pair of shoes, or else.

That would be your case of a conflict of interests.

Over the years we have had countless times where a conflict of interests arises among a Council member here and there because, in a small city like ours, it’s hard for anyone not to ever find themselves with the authority to use his or her position to better themselves personally. It just happens.

That’s why we have this provision that if a conflict of interests arises, the person conflicted abstains from the matter.

Now granted, the police officer/Council member might be construed as a little too cozy for comfort, but it’s the same principle just the same.

Now let’s consider for a moment that our city attorney, who is hired by Council, also gets hired as the assistant city manager by the city manager.

Since the assistant city manager is also the city attorney, who works for Council, that means he not only works for his boss, but he also works for his boss’s boss.

This is another example of a conflict of interests.

On Tuesday, City Council decided to ask the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council for an opinion on the Council member/police officer scenario, but it may be of interest to know there has already been a legal ethics opinion made on the city attorney/assistant city manager arrangement.

The opinion includes a lot of fine print and legalese, but the conclusion is this: On the occasion where a conflict of interests presents itself, Council should hire another attorney to take care of the legal matter where conflict occurs.

That may not be as dramatic as you were expecting or hoping, but more often than not it has been my observation that the best decisions usually arise from level heads and clear thinking.

Those good decisions go unnoticed much of the time.

If we follow the lead we’ve been given here and the examples left by many before us, there is likely a reason we have not had a line in the employee handbook that says you can’t be a city employee and Council member at the same time.

In the 93 years Martinsville has been an independent city, when a conflict of interests arises, the conflicted party merely abstains or steps aside.

Apparently that’s not dramatic enough anymore.