Hunting down the origin of those little metal crosses

For Henry County and Martinsville Public Schools, text Y to 67587 to opt in to receive notifications. (When you don’t need them anymore, text N to that number to opt out.) It only works for phone numbers that have been registered with a particular school; the system automatically connects you with the right system.

For Patrick County Public Schools, call 276-251-3415 for weather-related changes. PCPS Superintendent Dean Gilbert said Patrick County schools use the School Messenger program, but they prefer the phone line, because it allows for longer messages than the other.

Youth Hotline

Being young can be tough, but getting help doesn’t have to be. Southside Survivor Response Center has a 24-hour hotline for kids and teenagers to call when they need to talk it out: 877-934-3476. A trained crisis advocate on the other end of the line will help you talk through concerns and find solutions. After the first call, the user will be able to use text and other apps to reach out for help at any time.

Be aware of warning signs for troubled youth: changes in behavior, withdrawing from society, being easily angered, having increased anxiety and having changes in sleep or appetite.