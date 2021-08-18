I scream, you scream, we all scream

TODAY’S WORD is wattle. Example: Chickens can’t sweat; instead, their body temperature is regulated by their wattles.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was spurs. It means a sharp appendage that can grow on the legs of chickens, especially roosters. Example: When the neighbors were trying to get a home for their Rhode Island Red rooster, they said just get a hacksaw to saw off his spurs and he will be fine.

Ice cream

Dillard Norman and his family have been making this sure-fire ice cream recipe for 50 years. “It’s so simple you can’t” mess it up, he said, and “we’ve never had any complaints — and usually end up fighting over the last cup.”

Into the container of the ice cream maker put 2 cups sour cream, 2 15-ounce cans of sweetened condensed milk and 4 cups of whole milk. Once the ice cream has started to mix, puree any fruit — “I’m particularly fond of peach and strawberry — pineapple is great.” Once the ice cream mixture is about halfway frozen, add 2 1/2 cups pureed fruit.

He added that he shared the recipe with a friend at the beach, and the friend reported back that he made it without the fruit. “It’s delicious” like that, the friend said: “It tastes like cheesecake.”