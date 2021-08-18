I scream, you scream, we all scream

TODAY’S WORD is wattle. Example: Chickens can’t sweat; instead, their body temperature is regulated by their wattles.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was spurs. It means a sharp appendage that can grow on the legs of chickens, especially roosters. Example: When the neighbors were trying to get a home for their Rhode Island Red rooster, they said just get a hacksaw to saw off his spurs and he will be fine.
Ice cream
Dillard Norman and his family have been making this sure-fire ice cream recipe for 50 years. “It’s so simple you can’t” mess it up, he said, and “we’ve never had any complaints — and usually end up fighting over the last cup.”
Into the container of the ice cream maker put 2 cups sour cream, 2 15-ounce cans of sweetened condensed milk and 4 cups of whole milk. Once the ice cream has started to mix, puree any fruit — “I’m particularly fond of peach and strawberry — pineapple is great.” Once the ice cream mixture is about halfway frozen, add 2 1/2 cups pureed fruit.
He added that he shared the recipe with a friend at the beach, and the friend reported back that he made it without the fruit. “It’s delicious” like that, the friend said: “It tastes like cheesecake.”
Food pantry
Your groceries are ready in Axton. The food pantry at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. You can come get food and drinks, and in a surprising variety, too — there’s even been plenty of chips, snacks and candy bars in addition to the standard vegetables, peanut butter and grains, and there have been many personal hygiene products as well. The church shares with all, no prerequisites needed.
Today’s chuckles
- I quit working at the ice cream shop. I didn’t think it was proper to work on sundaes.
- I love all kinds of ice cream. I don’t play flavorites.
- There are two types of people: Those who love ice cream and liars.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ian Hogg of Martinsville, who creates spectacular Christmas light displays, hangs a lit pink pig high in the sky to mark his work.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which Martinsville man is a doctor by day and a singer, musician and actor by night — plus a talented wood-turner?
