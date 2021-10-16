I waited too long to complain about doing the laundry

For the past couple of months I’ve been thinking about writing a column about how doing laundry never ends.
Since I had written about it around 10 years ago, though, I thought it might be too soon to repeat a topic. At some point I realized since laundry is a chore that repeats itself (to our utter frustration, at times) constantly, it won’t hurt to commiserate about it again.
Now, guess what. I am sitting here on a hard bench in the laundromat, computer delicately balanced on my knees.
Just last week, I was grumbling to myself about the hassle of putting in a load of laundry practically every day yet still not catching up.
You never know what you’ve got until it’s gone.
Several categories of laundry had been piling up. However, I put some curtains in the machine because I noticed they had gotten dusty, pushed the “On” button, and nothing happened.
I already had called the electrician to work on a circuit needing repair but I hadn’t realized the washing machine was on it too. I left the curtains in there, in a hurry to go out and not feeling the time to hang them back up.
Now I don’t dare take them out, because they’d be wrinkled and probably musty.
So until the electrician arrives, I’d have to make a trip to the laundromat. It was no small feat. First, I had to find a night I could work ahead a few hours to allow myself to get to work late the next morning.
On the appointed morning, I filled baskets with darks, lights, the sheets and the towels, stumbled down the stairs, outside and to th
Then I went to my local grocery store – one of the few that gives you back change without a charge – and bought a few items so I could get $20 back, to add to the bills that already were in my pocketbook.
I hauled the three heavy, bulky baskets into the laundromat, struggling to open the door each time. I sorted the laundry into the appropriate machines. Then I went to get quarters from the change machine.
It was flashing the red light: no quarters.
I bumbled about putting everything back in the baskets, accidentally breaking a handle on one and the side of another, and put them back in the car.
It was back to the store, where the clerk said they don’t have enough quarters to give out, because there is a quarter shortage. Then she whispered she’d give me one pack.
Armed with $10 in coins, I returned.
Between the quarter roll and change from the bottom of my pocketbook, I had enough to run two $4.25 machines and one $2.75 machine. Two machines could do most, but not all of, the laundry.
By the time I had put all my change into the third machine I realized it was also a $4.25 machine, not the $2.75 machine I had been aiming for. I was short a dollar, and no presses of the “Return” button would return my wasted $3.25.
I loaded those towels, now dripping with blue detergent, back into a basket and back out to the car.
A few minutes later, another lady came in. Her water had gone out last night, she said, right in the middle of washing. I pointed her toward the big machine that only needed $1 left to operate.
She reimbursed me in quarters for what I had put into that machine, and found another dollar in quarters for me. I went back outside for the basket and put in the third load to wash.
At home, the standard load takes 43 minutes to wash. Through its various settings, you can choose a longer wash for soiled laundry or a wash as short as 25 minutes when you’re in a hurry.
The machines at the Laundromat went through the full cycle in 23 minutes. I was dubious about how clean the laundry would come out. However, those 23 minutes sitting on a hard bench breathing the stuffy laundromat air (even though I had propped the door open with a rolling cart) through a mask seemed long enough.
The last load now is down to the final 7 minutes. Soon, I’ll pack the heavy baskets of wet clothes back into the car.
Here I am making a big deal out of doing something many families contend with on a regular basis: Taking the clothes out to wash because they don’t have a washer.
Imagine having to spend a part of your day at least every week like this.
I got about half my household laundry done. It cost me $11.25 – not counting drying. At that rate, it would probably cost a family of five or six around $30 to $40 to do it all.
That’s a huge chunk out of a small paycheck in a never-ending cycle.
Who could save up $1,000 to buy a washer and dryer when being drained dry by such a recurring expense?
This experience really puts things into perspective how hard life is for a lot of people. Our society talks about helping low-income people, arguing over food stamps, housing assistance and the like.
Meanwhile, plenty of folks are losing significant percentages of their income, and spending hours a week, to the chore other people can take for granted: doing laundry.
Oh yes, I still will write that column complaining about how we do laundry all the time and it never ends.
However, it most likely will be put off until after the honeymoon period I go through with my washer at home, once it’s working again.
