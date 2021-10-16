I waited too long to complain about doing the laundry

For the past couple of months I’ve been thinking about writing a column about how doing laundry never ends.

Since I had written about it around 10 years ago, though, I thought it might be too soon to repeat a topic. At some point I realized since laundry is a chore that repeats itself (to our utter frustration, at times) constantly, it won’t hurt to commiserate about it again.

Now, guess what. I am sitting here on a hard bench in the laundromat, computer delicately balanced on my knees.

Just last week, I was grumbling to myself about the hassle of putting in a load of laundry practically every day yet still not catching up.

You never know what you’ve got until it’s gone.

Several categories of laundry had been piling up. However, I put some curtains in the machine because I noticed they had gotten dusty, pushed the “On” button, and nothing happened.

I already had called the electrician to work on a circuit needing repair but I hadn’t realized the washing machine was on it too. I left the curtains in there, in a hurry to go out and not feeling the time to hang them back up.

Now I don’t dare take them out, because they’d be wrinkled and probably musty.