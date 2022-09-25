I was falling to my death

One night, earlier this week, I had a dream where I walked to the edge and jumped.

First, I noticed how loud the wind was as I sailed through the air, and then I realized I had no means of safely landing.

“You have been quite forgetful lately,” I thought. “You left home yesterday and forgot your cellphone and today you forgot your parachute.”

Then, I noticed how far I had to fall, and it reminded me of a discussion I had with a friend onetime about a story that referred to a man who “died from a fall.”

“Nobody dies from a fall,” my friend said. “The fall is harmless, but the impact with the ground will kill you.”

In my dream, I rationalized that unlike being able to turn around and go back home and get my cellphone, I could not return to that edge from which I jumped and put on my parachute.

So I decided to enjoy the fall: It was all I could do; and about then I woke up.

I didn’t know Buffy Tanti, but I watched her die on a video.

Buffy walked to the edge of the Alor Setar, a communications tower in Kedah, Malaysia, on Sept. 28, 2010, and jumped with her parachute on, but the chute got tangled on the Go Pro camera on her helmet, so at 32 feet per second, she fell 543 feet and died.

I didn’t know that was going to happen when I watched it. I had already watched a dozen people before Buffy jump on this annual BASE jumping event and sail softly and safely to the ground.

Just over fours years earlier Greg Harrington, who serviced communications towers, died after falling from one of my towers.

I once owned a communications tower that was 403 feet tall, not quite as high as the Alor Setar.

Greg had finished installing a 30-foot antenna near the top of the tower on March 27, 2006, and was on his way down with Michael Hinsberger, a tower rigger who worked for him. They were being lowered to the ground by a winch operator when the hoist cable that carried them broke when they were just 30 feet from the ground.

Greg died instantly.

Some people survive a fall at that height and Michael did, but he was severely disabled from the fall and died from complications of his injuries almost 9 years later.

On the first anniversary of that awful day, my father died.

Patti and I went to Hatteras for the first time together after my dad passed away in 2007, and we’ve been going there ever since.

I’m not sure why or what it is, but when we get ready to go on vacation, the Outer Banks seems to be the place that fits us both the best.

I’ve never taken too much stock in my dreams; I don’t spend a great deal of time wondering what they could mean.

But I do believe that memories of events at earlier times in our lives, particularly traumatic events, often revisit us in our deepest sleep in later life.

I could end this by reminding you to always check and make sure you’ve got your parachute before you jump, but instead I’ll end with the words Buffy had tattooed on her arm the day she died:

“One day, death is going to take the life from everything we love. So while you are able, love what you have.”