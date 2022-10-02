I'm not pointing no fingers at nobody

It’s probably fair to say that if it weren’t for Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant, the return of the Henry County Fair would not have occurred.

After all, it was his idea and now, a reality—two years running, as a matter of fact.

I remember last year things got a little dicey. First there was the rain that shortened the event by a day and then there was a spike in the Covid rates right about the time of the fair, bringing to bear whether it was prudent to even have the thing during a pandemic when Patrick County’s and other nearby fairs were canceled.

But the fair took place and everyone had a good time. Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams estimated about 8,000 people attended the event by the time it came to an end.

With the pandemic now in the rearview mirror, the second annual Henry County Fair was set and in prelude to its return, I wrote a front page story that appeared in the Sept. 7 edition of the Martinsville Bulletin with the headline “Fairs & fun ahead.”

The article featured a large, top-of-the-fold photo of a Ferris wheel and additional front-page pictures below of kids having fun on a ride along with an aerial view of Patrick County’s last fair that occurred before the pandemic.

A subheading said “Henry and Patrick counties will host nine days of fairs this month.”

Three front page fair articles ran out of room and jumped to an additional page inside the paper.

The Henry County Fair also was listed in each daily Calendar leading up to it, and for three weeks its schedule and entertainment offerings were detailed in greater depth in the Out & About cultural and entertainment calendar.

Now my buddy Joe, according to his words at a Board of Supervisors meeting this week, doesn’t refer to these stories as news stories, but “free advertising.”

The traditional definition in this instance would be understood to mean the promotion of an upcoming event without anyone paying for the promotion.

So by definition, it’s fair to say the news stories that appeared were indeed free advertising to Henry County.

If we follow this line of thinking, the Bulletin provides thousands of dollars of free advertising for local event holders every week.

As a follow-up, on Sept. 25, after the fair’s conclusion, the Bulletin provided two colorful pages of photos of the fair taking place showing the fun that fair-goers had and what those who didn’t attend missed.

In this respect, we provided more free advertising for the fair to be held next year.

“There was not no coverage on it in our local papers,” said my buddy Joe. “There could be a better job done to advertise it more. I’m not trying to point no fingers.”

In the article or “free ad” that promoted the fair, Adams said, compared to the 8,000 that attended last year’s fair that ran the risk of being Covid-infested, this year they were expecting 10,000 to come through the gates.

I didn’t ask and don’t know how they came up with that estimate, but clearly they were disappointed when this year’s number was relatively unchanged.

I did a quick search and found county fairs around the country were both up and down in attendance this year.

The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria, Ohio, reported that Lorain County Fair President Rick Ternes estimated 100,000 people attended last year’s fair during the pandemic and this year they only had just over 90,000. And no one blamed the newspaper.

Then they discovered a “clerical error” and the new number pushed attendance up to more than 107,000.

Maybe my buddy Joe should check for clerical errors before he blames the local newspaper.

I was waiting at that meeting for some of my other friends on the board to compliment the paper for the “free advertising” we did provide, but they just let my buddy Joe talk and stayed silent.

There are some things that people in professional capacities do that strike me as unprofessional. My buddy Joe’s unfounded criticism from his elected seat at a public meeting is one and another is the Martinsville and Henry County school boards’ media honor rolls.

This award, initiated by the Virginia School Boards Association, is given to media representatives who, according to their website, give “a high-profile position to good news about schools” and “maintains a policy of ‘no surprises’ by sharing information with school representatives.”

My friends, this is our educational institution encouraging unethical journalism by giving awards only to people that make them look good.

Another of the criteria for winning the award is that the reporter must “regularly visit the schools, attend board meetings, etc.”

Imagine my surprise when the first person to win the award this year wasn’t even at the board meeting to receive it. It would have been the first board meeting I have ever seen him attend, if he had been there.

The second person to win the award diligently covered the meetings, but the superintendent didn’t even know the name of the newspaper where she worked. He apologized by giving her a job with the school system.

It is true that there are many kinds of journalism, but where I work we are in the business of monitoring and keeping a check on people and institutions in power. I’m responsible for keeping an eye over the communities I cover, and especially the actions of leaders who earn their livelihood with your money.

That means important news always gets the high-profile position here. I do not control whether that news is good or not and I’m certainly not going to share it with anyone before I share it with you.

That’s called ethics and integrity, something that seems lost on a lot of people nowadays.

And as for my buddy Joe, next year I suggest that if he wants to advertise an event where he controls the day it appears, the contents of it and the pictures in it, he will need to pay for it, and he should also say “thank you” for the “free advertising” instead of “not pointing no fingers.”