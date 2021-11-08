In or out? The pets can't make up their minds lately

The pet goes to the door and meows or barks, or perhaps wines or scratches, wanting out. You get up out of your comfy chair or set the cooking aside to open the door, knowing that just moments later, the same creature will be carrying on to come back in.

Over and over it goes, with no rest for the humans, for the next couple of weeks, until it finally sinks in to Rover or Fluffy that it’s cold out there and going to stay that way, so they might as well stay in.

Scariest scarecrow

The Patrick County Treasurer’s Office won the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce’s Scarecrow contest which was held throughout October.

Their scarecrow was Taxpayer Bubba, who reminded folks that property taxes are due by Dec. 6. That’s enough to make anyone shudder.

Housing help for veterans