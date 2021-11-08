In or out? The pets can't make up their minds lately

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: “sus.” Example: I don’t know why Daddy said he was in my room looking for the cat; I think that was pretty sus.
MONDAY’S WORD was “finsta.” It means a fake Instagram account, common among young people to refer to the private social media account meant for just close friends and others of their generation. Example: Marla regularly checked her daughter’s Instagram account, which was full of wholesome pictures of school and church activities and family outings, but she would have had a fit had she been aware of her finsta.
Great Futures Gala
“Celebrate—You are invited to a Roaring Great Futures Gala,” reads the white-and-gold on black fancy invitation.
The gala will be held Friday night at Chatmoss Country Club and is a fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge. A VIP reception will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m., anddinner and a show at 6:30. Entertainment is by Anthony Porter & Company and the BGCBR Choir. Attire is 1920s gala/black tie (optional). Tickets cost $75.
In and out
If you have a dog or cat who’s used to going outdoors, you probably have been at the door over and over again in the past week or so.
The pet goes to the door and meows or barks, or perhaps wines or scratches, wanting out. You get up out of your comfy chair or set the cooking aside to open the door, knowing that just moments later, the same creature will be carrying on to come back in.
Over and over it goes, with no rest for the humans, for the next couple of weeks, until it finally sinks in to Rover or Fluffy that it’s cold out there and going to stay that way, so they might as well stay in.
Scariest scarecrow
The Patrick County Treasurer’s Office won the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce’s Scarecrow contest which was held throughout October.
Their scarecrow was Taxpayer Bubba, who reminded folks that property taxes are due by Dec. 6. That’s enough to make anyone shudder.
Housing help for veterans
Virginia Housing’s Granting Freedom Program helps with home modifications for disabled veterans and service members who sustained injury in the line of duty. It provides up to $8,000 for projects that will widen doorways, install ramps to make a home wheelchair-accessible, install grab bars in bathrooms and other assistance. For more information, call 540-482-0752. The program is facilitated locally through the Disability Rights & Resource Center, which shares this phone numbers for veterans or their family members who may be in a crisis situation: 800-273-8255 ext. 1.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Gibson Girl Camille Clifford (1885-1971), a Belgium-American stage actress, was so famous the song “Why Do They Call Me A Gibson Girl?” was said to have been written about her.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which Gibson Girl was credited with being the first supermodel?
