There is nothing like fresh fish in my book and while most people qualify their sandwiches by the beef, chicken, or cold cuts they contain, I’ll lay claim to fish as my favorite choice on a sandwich.

We like to vacation at the Outer Banks in North Carolina and it’s easy to get caught up in a debate as to which restaurant has the best fish sandwich.

I’m excluding Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head. I’m even leaving out the communities of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo.

For the sake of the debate, we usually include only those restaurants in Avon or further south.

That’s because by the time you get to Avon you pretty much run out of the chain restaurants you’re used to seeing everywhere else.

On our list are places like The Froggy Dog, Oceana’s Bistro, The Buxton Munch, Pop’s Raw Bar, or Tavern on 12.

When you ask for a fish sandwich at these places, they will ask you what fish you want on your sandwich.

Depending on the day of the week and what’s biting, you’ll likely be found with a choice of anything from catfish to gulf flounder, tilefish to triggerfish, or yellowfin tuna to mahi-mahi.

On one of our first lunches this time, we found a place serving speckled trout and on our way back home we found one place serving ribbonfish as the special of the day.

Around here, as far as local restaurants go, you can get a cajun fried catfish sandwich at Captain Tom’s Seafood or a flounder sandwich at Pacific Bay and both restaurants serve a whitefish sandwich. There is really no such thing as a “whitefish,” but it’s used to describe species of fish typically including cod and pollack.

We do have plenty of options of fast food around here, and I would recommend not ordering a fish sandwich at them unless you are prepared to be sent to the parking space where you have to wait for it to cook and then they bring it out to you.

If your patience does pass that benchmark, you might be interested in the fast food world of fish sandwiches and who among them has the best.

Tamara Warta is a contributor to the House Digest News Team, and in January she wrote an article published in thedailymeal.com titled “The best fast food fish sandwiches ranked.”

Warta’s report of 13 fish sandwiches included only six that you can get here locally, so for the sake of discussion, we’ll exclude the Crispy Fish Sandwich from Checkers at #11, the #10 Fish Slider from White Castle, the Alaskan Pacific Cod Sandwich from Dairy Queen at #9, the #7 Premium Fish Sandwich from Sonic, the Fish Sandwich from Jack in the Box at #5, the Classic Cajun Flounder at #3 from Popeyes and the #2 North Atlantic Cod Fish Sandwich from Culver’s.

That leaves the the top six fast food fish you can pick up at your nearest drive-thru.

Last to make the local list at #6 is the Wild Alaskan Pollack at Long John Silver’s followed by the Panko-breaded Fish Sandwich at #5 from Hardee’s. Next, at #4 is a real sleeper, the Crispy Fish Sandwich from Arby’s. I didn’t even know Arby’s had a fish sandwich.

In the #3 spot goes the Big Fish Sandwich from Burger King followed by an item that’s been on its menu for over 60 years, the Filet-O-Fish at McDonald’s at #2.

But the winner at #1 in both local and national lists is the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich from Wendy’s.

But alas, our winner is disqualified. A quick check and we learn that Wendy’s fish sandwich is seasonal and only for a limited time.

I checked and the the online menu of the Wendy’s in Collinsville and Ridgeway doesn’t list a fish sandwich.

If the type of fish matters to you, you’re limited with fast food fish. Of the 13 chains in Warta’s list, nine use pollock, while Hardee’s, Dairy Queen and Culver’s use cod. Popeye’s stands apart from the rest with flounder.

When you consider cod sells anywhere from $1.51 to $1.57 a pound on the wholesale market and pollock is $1.12 to $1.27 a pound, it can make a difference on the bottom line.

Despite the fish being fried, the fish sandwich is generally one of the healthiest menu items on a fast-food restaurant’s list, so take your pick and let me know which one you like the best.