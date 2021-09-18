In the long run, he will catch you

TODAY’S WORD is juvenescence. Example: “The last traces of my juvenescence vanished into thin air.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)

FRIDAY’S WORD was habilimented. It means clothed. Example: “I promise to keep my husband habilimented from now on.” (Source: Moira Rose”)

IronPoliceMan

If you commit a crime in Martinsville, don't do it anywhere near Officer A. Huerta, because he would be impossible to get away from. Huerta, a longtime runner who is known by the nickname "Mr. Miles," is in St. George, Utah, this weekend, where he competed in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship. That beautiful but extremely challenging course has a 1.2-mile swim, 56 miles of biking and 26.2 miles (a marathon) of running through mountains and desert canyons.

Hairston Family Homes

The glorious Beaver Creek Plantation (on King's Mountain Road across from King's Grant and next to Norris) will be one of the topics during today's program "The Hairston Family Homes: Exploring 18th & 19th Century Architecture in Southern Virginia."