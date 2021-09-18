In the long run, he will catch you

TODAY’S WORD is juvenescence. Example: “The last traces of my juvenescence vanished into thin air.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)
FRIDAY’S WORD was habilimented. It means clothed. Example: “I promise to keep my husband habilimented from now on.” (Source: Moira Rose”)
IronPoliceMan
If you commit a crime in Martinsville, don't do it anywhere near Officer A. Huerta, because he would be impossible to get away from. Huerta, a longtime runner who is known by the nickname "Mr. Miles," is in St. George, Utah, this weekend, where he competed in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship. That beautiful but extremely challenging course has a 1.2-mile swim, 56 miles of biking and 26.2 miles (a marathon) of running through mountains and desert canyons.
Hairston Family Homes
The glorious Beaver Creek Plantation (on King's Mountain Road across from King's Grant and next to Norris) will be one of the topics during today's program "The Hairston Family Homes: Exploring 18th & 19th Century Architecture in Southern Virginia."
Area historian and collector Jarred Marlowe, first vice president of the Col. George Waller Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, will talk about the history and architecture of the houses of the George Hairston family, including Beaver Creek Plantation. The program will be at 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center & Museum. Admission is free.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: According to the Guinness Book of World Record, the English word with the most definitions is "set," with 430 senses listed in the Second Edition of the Oxford English Dictionary, published in 1989. "Run" has 396 definitions; "go" has 368; "take" has 343; and "stand" has 334. However, that's a tricky question, because the answer is a moving target. OED's editor John Simpson had said in 2011 that "run" is in the lead, with 645 definition by that year.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Another word is set to be the English word with the most definitions in the OED, which will be published in 2037. What is that word, and how many definitions is it to have then?
