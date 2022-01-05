In whatever language, these canapes are great

TODAY’S WORD is ASMR. Example: ASMR videos have been increasingly popular on YouTube.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was epiphany. It was listed as one of Merriam-Webster’s most looked up words on Monday. It means a moment when you suddenly see or understand something in a new or clear way. In terms of the Twelve Days of Christmas, it is a Christian festival held on Jan. 6 to honor the arrival of the three kings to greet Baby Jesus. Example: Working and living in France, Janie experienced an epiphany about herself and what she expected out of life.

Most looked-up words

What makes up Merriam-Webster’s most looked up words is a curiosity. The list for Tuesday was, starting with the most, Sardoodledom, anti-vaxxer, vaccine, omicron, fascism, love, epiphany, idiom, BDSM and RSVP. The list refreshes every 20 seconds, so the Stroller was caught short twice while typing, in fact.

In the time it took to write that sentence, “featured” and “endemic” replaced “BDSM” (thank goodness) and “RSVP.”

“RSVP” is French for Respondez-vous, s’il vous plait (“Please reply”). Though we use “RSVP” regularly in America, it went out of style a ways back in France for being to formal and old fashioned.

Snacks

Another French word we use is hors d’oeuvre, which is a savory finger food which stands on its own as a snack or comes before a main course. Its literal translation is “outside the work,” as in, not a regular part of a meal.

You may have heard of “canapes.” That word refers to a specific type of hors d’oeuvre, ones which are small pieces of pastry or bread with toppings.

Recipes

To make some tasty canapes for your next occasion (perhaps that Christmas gathering that was postponed because one or two of the group were on quarantine?), start with a baguette (French bread). Cut it at a slight angle into 1/2-inch slices, brush each slice with olive oil and toast them in a 400-degree oven for a few minutes. Then spread on a thin layer of cheese such as ricotta, cream cheese, mascarpone or brie. Top with:

Sliced blueberries or cherries drizzled with honey

Cucumber slices topped with mint leaves

Boiled egg slices topped with chives

Boiled egg slices with bacon crumbles

Thin radish slices with fresh dill

Shrimp with dill

Chopped mushrooms blended with Parmesan, mayonnaise and onion

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the traditional New Year’s meal, cornbread represents gold, greens symbolize money, hog jowls are a sign of good health, and black-eyed peas represent coins (which add up to wealth over time). Eating leftovers of that meal the next day is said to lay the foundation for frugality — an important step toward conserving, not wasting, the prosperity the good-luck meal should bring.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Eating leftovers of the traditional New Year’s Day meal the next day is another sign of a good year to come. Why is that?

