TODAY’S WORD is gainsaid. Example: The impact of railroads on Westward Expansion cannot be gainsaid.
FRIDAY’S WORD was pusillanimous. It means cowardly, timid, showing lack of courage or determination. Example: “The pusillanimous soldier failed to join in the night patrol and was disciplined by his commanding officer.”
PUBlic Theology
"The Struggle for Integration in Martinsville" will be the theme in Wednesday's PUBlic Theology at Mountain Valley Brewing, at 4330 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.
The speakers will be Sue Rosser and John Swezey, members at Christ Episcopal Church who in the late 1950s and early 1960s witnessed the struggle over integration and racial reconciliation in their church and the balance between standing for justice and being kind to those with opposing views. The event will start at 6 p.m.
Jacques-Pierre
Women getting their hair done Friday in the Horsepasture salon of Critz native and reality TV star MaCray Huff were treated to some cuddles by Jacques-Pierre.
That's the miniature schnauzer puppy stylist Huff had brought along with him. A little playpen with a soft dog bed was set up in a corner of the salon, but the women there wouldn't leave him alone, so the puppy spent most of his time cuddling up on their chests or in their arms.
Jacques-Pierre follows in the pawsteps of the late Cleopatra Simone, Huff's beloved, gray-and-white schnauzer who crossed the rainbow bridge (as they say nowadays) in August.
Prayer vigil
A prayer vigil hosted by J.T. and Terri Clark will be at the Henry County Public Safety Office at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and then prayer teams will travel to stations across the area to pray.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Baudet du Poitou donkey, which is taller than other donkeys and most horses and is so furry and fuzzy it looks like a larger-than-life stuffed animal, is a breed from France. "Baudet" is the French word for "donkey," and Poitou is a region in west central France on the Bay of Biscay.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: There's a new series of U.S. postal stamps that feature American heritage breeds of livestock. What breed of donkey is one of the farm animals featured?
