Integrating prayer and animals

TODAY’S WORD is gainsaid. Example: The impact of railroads on Westward Expansion cannot be gainsaid.

FRIDAY’S WORD was pusillanimous. It means cowardly, timid, showing lack of courage or determination. Example: “The pusillanimous soldier failed to join in the night patrol and was disciplined by his commanding officer.”

PUBlic Theology

"The Struggle for Integration in Martinsville" will be the theme in Wednesday's PUBlic Theology at Mountain Valley Brewing, at 4330 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.

The speakers will be Sue Rosser and John Swezey, members at Christ Episcopal Church who in the late 1950s and early 1960s witnessed the struggle over integration and racial reconciliation in their church and the balance between standing for justice and being kind to those with opposing views. The event will start at 6 p.m.

Jacques-Pierre

Women getting their hair done Friday in the Horsepasture salon of Critz native and reality TV star MaCray Huff were treated to some cuddles by Jacques-Pierre.