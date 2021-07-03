Into the weeds of growing flowers

The plants in the big flower bed, meanwhile, grew and grew, and on the rare occasions I had time, I pulled out what I recognized as weeds.

Then one day a horror hit: It all was a tangle of weeds, with just a couple of zinnia flowers showing at top.

The garden had failed. In its place was a messy area that was harder to mow over than the lawn was.

You’d think that would be a lesson learned, but something compels gardeners to try again each spring. Throughout the years I continued to have failure after failure, but also, little by little, successes.

Through the years, and thanks to many lessons from books, friends, strangers, Master Gardeners and classes Horticulture Extension Agent Melanie Barrow used to give, I learned how to tame nature.

That’s not to say I always have had the time or taken the effort to follow through consistently. Just that I knew what I should have been doing.

Last year, I ended up with several loads of free mulch. It was like winning the lottery, and it transformed the yard. I spent all spring and summer laying down thick layers of old newspapers and spread the mulch over them.