Into the weeds of growing flowers

Beginning gardeners are in for a rude awakening: Growing flowers has very little to do with the actual flowers themselves.
Flowers are just byproducts of dirt, weeds, sweat and mulch, in a never-ending cycle.
Even when you get flowers, they don't stay in bloom for long, so it's more about coordinating how their greenery looks without having flowers, rather than the blossoms.
I learned that lesson when I was about 20, in college and working. I lived in a trailer in the country rather than in a dorm, so I had plenty of space for a garden.
One weekend, when I should have been doing homework, in the hours before I had to go to work I dug up about 10 by 10 feet of tough pasture fescue. It was hot, sticky, filthy, physically demanding work, but in the end resulted in a flat plane of dirt onto which I planted a couple of rose bushes and a lot of seeds.
At the back end of the trailer, meanwhile, I had planted little Portulaca (moss rose) plants I had bought.
In the following weeks, it was very exciting to see little seedlings pop up – even in areas I didn’t remember really planting seeds!
For some reason, I ended up not liking the Portulaca plants. Their flowers, though cheerfully colored, were small and disappointing, not huge, luscious blooms I had gone into this for, and the grass took over their area, too, so one day I just yanked them up and threw them as far out into the field as I could.
The plants in the big flower bed, meanwhile, grew and grew, and on the rare occasions I had time, I pulled out what I recognized as weeds.
Then one day a horror hit: It all was a tangle of weeds, with just a couple of zinnia flowers showing at top.
The garden had failed. In its place was a messy area that was harder to mow over than the lawn was.
You’d think that would be a lesson learned, but something compels gardeners to try again each spring. Throughout the years I continued to have failure after failure, but also, little by little, successes.
Through the years, and thanks to many lessons from books, friends, strangers, Master Gardeners and classes Horticulture Extension Agent Melanie Barrow used to give, I learned how to tame nature.
That’s not to say I always have had the time or taken the effort to follow through consistently. Just that I knew what I should have been doing.
Last year, I ended up with several loads of free mulch. It was like winning the lottery, and it transformed the yard. I spent all spring and summer laying down thick layers of old newspapers and spread the mulch over them.
Toward the end of the season, a sinking realization horrified me: Now I’ve set myself up for either spending year after year trying to get and then lay down several loads of mulch, or will have areas that used to be lawn be overtaken with weeds. Weeds do eventually win in the end, even though you can hamper their efforts a bit in the short term.
It’s easy to get excited about gardening in the spring. It’s much harder to follow through in the summer, when you really only have until about 10 a.m. until it’s too hot to do anything, or after 7:30 p.m.
Back with those first attempts I made, despite the disappointments I did come across an amazing discovery.
One evening when I pulled into the long dirt driveway, a burst of color out in the field caught my eye. I parked the car and walked over to it.
It turned out to be the Portulaca plants I had thrown away earlier in the season. There it was, mid-August, in stifling heat, and they were sprawling large – even though they weren’t even planted, and some had even landed upside down. Their little branches had rearranged themselves to reach up toward the sun, and they were full of cheerful fuchsia, yellow, purple, orange and red blossoms.
In the midst of the failure, I had made an important discovery: Grow plants that work best for the location and weather.
Though some failures are hard to avoid, there are those successes, and so we try again.
