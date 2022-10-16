Is social media dying a slow death?

I was going to call this “Facebook is dead and I don’t feel so good myself;” a twist on a book written by Lewis Grizzard.

But if I did, I would feel obligated to explain myself so you would understand I’m not trying to steal the work of a true talent without giving credit.

A few weeks ago I would have just assumed you either have no idea who Lewis Grizzard was and wouldn’t get it, or you do and would get it. No explanation necessary.

Then I read a comment from someone on Facebook beneath the post of my column titled “I’m not pointing no fingers at nobody.”

The person wrote: “‘I’m not pointing no fingers’ is bad grammar. Cannot believe the newspaper allowed incorrect grammar be used.”

You might notice my quote of what the person said is missing a couple of words. That’s because it’s a direct quote.

I just don’t believe this person bothered to read the column, but obviously they felt confident enough to post an opinion about a column solely by the title.

This is why I believe Facebook is dead and social media in general is dying a slow death.

Everything I read these days says when you post to Facebook you should keep it down to one sentence and put a video with it, or at least a picture; otherwise, people won’t read it.

I’ve read where most of the younger crowd has bolted from Facebook for TikTok anyway, where it’s all about short videos and very few words.

It makes me sad that the attention span of people these days is but a fraction of what it used to be.

There was a time when reading something of value without pictures or videos was worth the investment to a greater number of people than it is today.

I don’t post to Facebook much anymore and I sense that my Facebook friends don’t either.

Back in July I posted a video about Lou Whitaker, the famous retired baseball player from Martinsville, and 25 people reacted to it, 14 people shared it and eight people commented.

Then, a week ago I posted a link to a story I had written about local population trends that was topped with 96 words and it got zero likes, shares or comments. That’s what it got from my 2,745 Facebook friends and 496 followers.

Now granted, population trends is not a sexy topic and I’m not suggesting it’s viral-worthy, but come on, I’ve got a bunch of nerdy friends out there who used to chime in and offer some chatter on a subject such as this. Maybe they are no longer on Facebook.

I’m looking at my Facebook feed right now, produced by some algorithm Zuckerberg thinks determines what I’m most interested in, and here’s the top 10 right now: Yelberton Tittle of Texas has died at the age of 90, an ad for a CPAP device, a sign that says nuns were better at school security than armed guards, a song by Jamey Johnson, a link to the obituaries in the Martinsville Bulletin, a picture of a coconut cream pie with the recipe below it, an offer to apply for money from an $11 billion dollar lymphoma leukemia settlement, someone saying if people were really born again they would be in church, someone’s success with Wordle, and this share from The Best Christian Memes Family:

“Brain cells die, skin cells die, even hair cells die, but fat cells must have accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior because they seem to have eternal life.”

Now some people I know would think that joke is sacrilegious. Although I get the humor, it’s not the kind of joke I would go around telling.

Now jump to TikTok and here’s the latest: A young girl lip-syncing to a song, someone building a craft with lights, a baby kicking soccer balls in a net, a bullet going through an apple, someone cleaning muddy tennis shoes, a man playing with Christmas lights, a man making a really big taco, an amateur attempt at slapstick, someone opening a package, a painter using colored smoke, and a man dropping crabs in a crab boil.

It’s no wonder my attempt to generate a discussion about population trends garnered no acknowledgment, right?

At some point this all gets tiresome and when nothing meaningful actually takes place, people eventually get bored and move on. That’s what is happening to Facebook, and TikTok won’t be far behind.