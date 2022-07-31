Is the City getting pushed around or not?

A common tactic of a high-pressure salesman is to make you believe if you don’t buy now, you’ll miss the opportunity. Let’s consider: Is this happening to the City?

Before COVID hit, City Council took the advice of a consulting firm and put out bids to have the former Lynwood Golf Course converted into a solar farm.

The project is one of those “behind the meter” deals, meaning that the electricity produced will be supplied directly from the solar farm to the residences and businesses in the City.

City of Martinsville Electric Director Durwin Joyce has said that Martinsville already has spent somewhere in the neighborhood of $30-35,000 for the transmission line from Lynwood to Martinsville in order to keep it “behind the meter.”

Although there is nothing improper about keeping this project “behind the meter,” the sound of it reminds me of a time back in the day when a neighbor would put in a splitter at the pole where the cable came in and share the TV service the cable company supplied without paying for it.

In this case, the City gets the electricity directly and avoids the middleman that typically gets a taste for being in the loop.

So the bids went out for the project before COVID, and City Manager Leon Towarnicki said 26 companies responded. The consultant vetted the applicants and came back with the one they thought was the best, and the City signed off on the deal.

That’s when COVID hit, supply chain issues developed and the solar farm at Lynwood stalled.

Now the company says they are ready to go, but they want a 30% increase from the City for the electricity they produce.

Council Member Danny Turner calls it a violation of the contract and wants to send the project out for bids again and see if the City is being played.

The consultant and Joyce say the time has run out and the City must act right away or this opportunity will pass, never to return again.

As was explained at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, DuPont is selling the Lynwood property to the solar company for a dollar and if the City doesn’t agree to buy this electricity at the new increased price, then supposedly the company won’t build a solar farm and the property will go off the market, never to be made available again.

Whether that’s really the case appears to be more of a matter of opinion.

Council Member Chad Martin kept saying the solar company was holding the cards, not the City, because they had the option on the property, but the question I would have liked to hear answered is this: Considering DuPont doesn’t want the property at all (given the selling price of a dollar) and the solar company’s only interest in the property is to build a solar farm and sell the electricity to the City, what’s the hurry?

This whole thing reminds me of a used car salesmen trying to get a buyer to buy the car right this second, because if you pass it up just this once, you’ll never get the chance again.

The consultant told Council on Tuesday that the solar company had its hands tied because it couldn’t get the solar panels due to supply issues during COVID.

Mayor Lawson said she had been through eastern Henry County along the Pittsylvania County line and passed miles and miles of new solar panels installed there during the same time.

“Why could they get them for their project and this company couldn’t get any at all?” asked the Mayor.

Good question, and one that still lacks an answer.