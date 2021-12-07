It can be cold on ice, hot in letters to the editor

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: stan. Example: I totally stan Magna Vista being in Ridgeway’s Christmas parade Saturday.
TUESDAY’S WORD was crusty. Example: I need a new water bottle to bring to school; this one is getting crusty.
Ice skating
Here’s something different to do, though it involves a bit of a drive: ice-skating. The Madison-Mayodan Parks and Recreation Department has opened an ice-skating rink at Jake Atkinson Park in downtown Mayodan, about a 30-minute drive south from uptown Martinsville.
It opens at 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays and noon on Sundays, and closes at 9:45 each night. On Christmas Eve it will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and after Christmas, it will open at noon each day.
Skate rentals cost $12 per pair, and trainers are there to help. There also are concession stands, horse-drawn carriage rides and music every day until Jan. 2.
Letters to the editor
Letters to the editor on Page 4, where area residents share their views on matters in the news, are appreciated by the newspaper and by readers, so please send in yours.
Though guidelines for publication are on the bottom of that page, it seems they bear repeating.
Every now and then the Bulletin receives a letter from someone who adds: “p.s. I bet you won’t print this.” Ironically, those letters can’t be printed, because they generally have a lot of cuss words, which can’t go in the newspaper — and the sender does not include her phone number, which is required, for verification purposes.
And here is something very important for letters to the editor: When your letter includes quotes, statistics or other specific information, please send your sources of that information as well. That means sending the actual article that information comes from (not just a link), with that source material marked so it can be found quickly and easily.
Blood drives
The current inventory on the nation’s blood supply “is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade,” warns Douglas Rubel of American Red Cross Blood Services in Roanoke.
In hopes to combat the shortage, there are plenty of local blood drives coming up (with kudos going to the Martinsville Elks, who are hosting four this month). Check the daily calendar below for times and places.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1910s, like the years before, men nearly always wore hats. By the 1910s, the once ubiquitous top hat (tall hat with a flat top and round brim) was being worn mostly only as part of formal wear. It was made of silk plush, which stopped being produced in the 1960s.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Invented in 1849, which men’s hat — a round, hard felt-fur hat with brim-curled edge, was immensely popular in the 1910s and still is worn today?
