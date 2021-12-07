It can be cold on ice, hot in letters to the editor

Though guidelines for publication are on the bottom of that page, it seems they bear repeating.

Every now and then the Bulletin receives a letter from someone who adds: “p.s. I bet you won’t print this.” Ironically, those letters can’t be printed, because they generally have a lot of cuss words, which can’t go in the newspaper — and the sender does not include her phone number, which is required, for verification purposes.

And here is something very important for letters to the editor: When your letter includes quotes, statistics or other specific information, please send your sources of that information as well. That means sending the actual article that information comes from (not just a link), with that source material marked so it can be found quickly and easily.

Blood drives

The current inventory on the nation’s blood supply “is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade,” warns Douglas Rubel of American Red Cross Blood Services in Roanoke.