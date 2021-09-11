It has been a bad week for mourning, a good week for reminiscing

They say deaths come in threes.

First it was Vergie Galloway, on Sept. 2. The next day, it was Bea Bullard. The next, Jennifer Tatum.

All three inspirational women had touched the lives around them, making profound impacts on the community, each in a unique way.

I met each of them through the articles I write and knew them through general the encounters in the community one tends to have with involved citizens.

So, in fact, they weren’t a particular “personal three” for me. They weren’t in my family or among my childhood friends. And in the days since they passed, a few other people with connections to me, such as to my church, have passed away.

It seems to have been a heavy week for deaths, and you might also be mourning your three.

But these three women were among the cast of characters who mold and set our community into what it is. They mattered to me in that sense, and I also was fond of each of them and felt their losses, one feeling of shock followed by emptiness after another.

Mrs. Vergie, as everyone called her, was 76. The gift she shared with the world was her amazing singing voice.