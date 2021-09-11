It has been a bad week for mourning, a good week for reminiscing

They say deaths come in threes.
First it was Vergie Galloway, on Sept. 2. The next day, it was Bea Bullard. The next, Jennifer Tatum.
All three inspirational women had touched the lives around them, making profound impacts on the community, each in a unique way.
I met each of them through the articles I write and knew them through general the encounters in the community one tends to have with involved citizens.
So, in fact, they weren’t a particular “personal three” for me. They weren’t in my family or among my childhood friends. And in the days since they passed, a few other people with connections to me, such as to my church, have passed away.
It seems to have been a heavy week for deaths, and you might also be mourning your three.
But these three women were among the cast of characters who mold and set our community into what it is. They mattered to me in that sense, and I also was fond of each of them and felt their losses, one feeling of shock followed by emptiness after another.
Mrs. Vergie, as everyone called her, was 76. The gift she shared with the world was her amazing singing voice.
Bea Bullard had lived a long life of 93. Her gift was a combination of intelligence, drive and meticulous organizational skills.
Jennifer was only 46. Her gift was her relentless optimism in the face of difficulties.
Each of those three powerhouse women used those gifts in ways that inspired people.
I’ve never felt closer to heaven than when Mrs. Vergie would sing, and others say the same. And she never ran out of melodious praises to her Savior.
She and her husband, the Rev. Sam, used to visit me at the Bulletin, often over our shared love for plants, although it was her astounding musical talent and sparkling personality that drew me to her.
I never saw one without the other and always felt touched to see how lovingly Rev. Sam looked out for his wife, whose trouble walking grew more pronounced through the years.
They came once to a garden party at my house. All action stopped, and everyone held their breath as Sam and others guided Vergie in her walker across the lawn and up the two steps to enter.
She made it.
The highlight of that luncheon was when she sang a song that sent chills down everyone’s spines and brought tears to their eyes.
Whenever I would see her, she would hug me and say, “You’re so sweet!” She never failed to ask about my daughter: “HOW’s my BA-by?” Even her regular speaking voice came out like a song.
It was when I was talking with other people about her after she had passed that I realize it wasn’t I who was the sweet one. It was Mrs. Vergie. Everyone else said she addressed them just as affectionately, too, and asked about their children, always remembering details about them.
Bea Bullard was the champion of Fieldale. She would come to the Bulletin's office like a high-powered executive leading a business meeting, fully prepared with well-organized documents, whether it was to talk with a reporter for an article or to place an advertisement.
She and her close friend Kitty Baugus worked together as clerks in Fieldale’s post office. Baugus told me that Bullard “was phenomenally intelligent” and scored high enough on a placement test to be postmaster, “but she was content to be the clerk.”
However, after Bullard retired, Baugus said, she channeled that intelligence and drive into her research of the community she loved and into helping create the festival that celebrates it.
Bullard was a regular visitor to the Bassett Historical Center and did all sorts of research through other channels, as well.
Her interests went beyond Fieldale. The last time I talked with her was about a month ago, when she gave me an email address to send her a historical document about Rock Castle Gorge.
Jennifer fought cancer for years with grace and dignity, and she brought others close to her fight through her unfailingly positive messages.
She took a situation that might have broken most people and turned it into a platform to share the love and grace of God.
She didn’t mean to turn into an inspirational speaker, her husband, Matt, told me. It just happened. People asked her to share her story, so she did.
We all have something inside us that can bring joy or inspiration or comfort to others in one way or another.
Mrs. Vergie, Bea Bullard and Jennifer shared their gifts with the world, and we have benefitted.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.