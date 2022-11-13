It has surely been a heck of a week

Even though you’re reading this on Sunday, it was written on Thursday, so the “heck of a week” I’m referring to began on Friday, Nov. 4, which happened to be my birthday.

My wife was working out of town and I offered to help Cara Cooper, our sports editor, by covering the Bassett at Martinsville football game.

She warned me it might be a big crowd and I wasn’t disappointed. The place was absolutely packed and immediately took me back to my time at Martinsville in the late ’70s.

I was in the marching band during football season, and the Bulldogs back then were led by the likes of Dennis Mahan and Lee J. Vernon.

Lee J. ended up playing football on a scholarship at Wake Forest, but I remember the day he was assigned to guard Ralph Sampson for the state championship on the basketball floor and held his own. As you may know, Ralph went on to a celebrated career at UVA and in the NBA.

As the marching band made its way to the stands on that beautiful Friday night, the crowd, the sounds, the smells all took me back to a place almost 45 years ago.

And then there was Gray Givens, right there in the band Friday night. We played trumpets in the same band 45 years ago. Was I dreaming? Heck no, Gray is one of the band directors these days, helping to fill the shoes of our legendary band director, Mr. Mac, who passed away in May.

As I walked around I met so many people I haven’t seen in years, but there they were, just like old times.

I went to the very first football game ever played at Dan Green Stadium back in the 1960s. I remember we got a bit unruly just goofing off, and the principal on Monday gave the whole school a dressing-down, warning us we needed to be on better behavior from then on out.

I felt shame for myself and my classmates for our immature mischievousness when covering the game on Friday. When the game ended the Bengal and Bulldog families came together in unspeakable fashion raising the bar for high school sportsmanship above anything I’ve witnessed.

If that wasn’t enough, the players and coaches on both sides came together at midfield, took a knee and held prayer after the game was over.

I expected to go home that night, on my birthday, without the company of my wife and tired from covering another one of probably a thousand games I’ve covered in my career, but instead I was filled with joy and a very warm heart.

Then on Tuesday the voters of Martinsville retired two incumbents and elected two newcomers to City Council.

I’ve known Danny Turner for many years, and I’ve gotten to know Jennifer Bowles in the eight years she has been on Council.

In my general coverage of the campaign, I’ve become acquainted with both LC Jones and Aaron Rawls, the two who will replace Jennifer and Danny in January.

I have no doubt all four of these people have the genuine interests of the City at heart, but something changed this election year that caused the voters to adopt the adage “out with the old and in with the new.”

I’ve never been very good at employing finesse to any effective degree, but I wholeheartedly support the notion that it is rarely so much what you do as how you go about doing it, and I’ve never seen a city government become quite so disconnected from its citizens as Martinsville has during the past couple of years.

As much as an election is about the people who are running for office, I think the city government should take pause and look at itself.

Despite the repeated attempts at the City trying to convince the citizens they were given ample opportunity to be involved in the reversion process, the citizens didn’t feel like they had, and when a new handbook rule suddenly forced Jones, a reversion opponent, to quit his job in order to serve on council, voters smelled a rat.

Jones campaigned on the need to mend broken relationships, and I think that struck a chord with people.

Maybe the adults that run things around here should heed the example of those young people on the football field Friday night. They sure looked like they had it all figured out.