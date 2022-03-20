It is a small world we live in today

Jimmy Hill was a school teacher from Idaho. His wife was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis about eight years ago and after two years of searching, he found a hospital in the city with a doctor that knew more about MS than the others before him.

So Jimmy moved to the city where his wife could receive the best treatment.

Every so often he had to return to his home in Idaho, near the Yellowstone National Park in order to satisfy visa requirements.

You see, Jimmy was a teacher in Ukraine and he had been in the country for 25 years.

The city with the hospital that treats his wife is Chernihiv, population 285,821 in northern Ukraine and steeped in history.

In the center of Chernihiv stands the 11th century Transfiguration Cathedral. The Cathedral of Boris and Gleb has silver Royal Doors and St. Catherine’s Church is topped with gold cupolas.

But there is a war in Ukraine and it has come to Chernihiv.

Jimmy wanted to leave, but his wife was in no condition to travel.

He described his circumstances as being “trapped” with bombings every night, food and gas shortages, a lack of running water and electricity outages.

In the building where he lived there was no more heat and food was becoming scarce.

On Tuesday, he sent word to his siblings in the U.S. that the bombing in Chernihiv had become intense and spies lurked through the city making it dangerous to even take a picture with a cellphone.

Two days passed with no word from Jimmy, and then the State Department called on Thursday and said that the school teacher from America was gunned down by Russian military snipers while he was standing in a bread line with several other people.

His body was found in the street by the local police.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv had confirmed earlier in the day that Russian forces fatally shot 10 people in the attack.

And so it becomes that Jimmy Hill, 67 years old, becomes the first American citizen killed in Ukraine since the war began last month.

This account of Jimmy Hill’s story appeared in Newsweek and the New York Post on Thursday and Ukrainian officials have told Reuters that the city remains under heavy fire from Russian forces that have invaded the northeastern side of the city while attempting to encircle Kyiv.

Airstrikes have been ongoing since Feb. 25 and have reduced parts of the city to rubble, Reuters reports, and Jimmy Hill is thought to be the 53rd civilian of Chernihiv to have been killed in one day. No one in the report offered a guess as to the total number of casualties.

I would imagine before Putin committed to the acts of war this most recent time in Ukraine, there was good reason for Jimmy to believe that he might not.

But once the trigger had been pulled and the war began, the month had hardly changed names before the situation for Jimmy became deadly.

We might consider that even as I write this column it was estimated by the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine that 30,000 Americans were in the country when the war began and an estimated 20,000 remain there now.

A very dear friend of mine will be leaving shortly for the Kingdom of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, in South Africa.

It is there he will be for the next three years as a POL/ECON officer for the U.S. State Department.

I had to look it up and the State Department says such a person is charged with “influencing and implementing economic and trade policy as they help unravel the complexities of a global economy.”

It is a small world we live in today, far smaller than it was not too many years ago.

Our economy is global and this Russian push in Ukraine has provided ample proof of that.

We should all be so blessed to live in peace where there is no war, or at least where safety can be assumed while standing in a bread line.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

