Delegate Sam Rasoul of Roanoke was quoted this week from Richmond as saying he had worked hard for fair electric bills and the recent exorbitant increase, to him, “is really legalized theft.”

Those are some strong words, friends.

Here we have a public utility, responsible for providing us with a necessity of life in an acutely monopolistic market, and a representative of the people has accused them of stealing.

I would have been more inclined to tone that sort of rhetoric down until I watched and listened to the two power company representatives justify the enormous increase to the Henry County Board of Supervisors at a recent meeting.

While many people and businesses are struggling to find a way to pay the light bill that, in some instances, is four times the amount it was three billing cycles ago, the first thing out of the mouth of the first representative was: “The utility industry is the most difficult job I’ve ever had,” then she said “Understanding rates is extremely difficult.”

Don’t we all immediately feel better?

From there the conversation turned to ways of conserving energy and how much easier it is to swallow the increase when you average out your payments.

The power company has this plan where they look at what you pay on electricity over a year and divide that amount into 12 equal payments. This way you’ll be underpaying during the high months and overpaying during the low months.

They say this helps customers “plan for the unexpected,” but that’s not true at all. What they should say is that this method of payment may help some customers “plan for the expected.” In the end, you will owe what you pay and pay what you owe.

When a real explanation finally came, the increase was blamed on two things: The cost of natural gas and coal used to produce electricity has spiked in the last 18 months, and then there’s the war in Ukraine.

One thing they kept insisting upon is that the utility company is regulated by the State Corporation Commission. This, of course, is the safeguard the government puts in place for us so a company that provides a necessity and has no competition has to justify what they charge.

If I was the power company representative, I would have said “it’s simple” and then explain that the cost to produce and deliver electricity has increased dramatically in a short period of time and those increases are now reflected in our light bills.

I doubt that’s what any one would have wanted to hear, but it would have been honest.

Senator Steve Newman out of Lynchburg thinks he has the solution: Allow the power company to borrow the money to pay the increased costs now and then spread that increase over time to you and me.

Let’s put off today what we can worry about tomorrow, right?

Except for Iriswood District Supervisor Garrett Dillard, I was surprised at how quiet the Board of Supervisors were after the presentation given by the utility company representatives.

“Your CEO makes $16 million a year and you’ve got people on your board of directors making $300,000 to $400,000 a year and folk here paying $800 a month for an electric bill,” Dillard said. “Mine went from $200 to $400 to $800. There are a lot of people that are frustrated and upset.”

As well they should be.

While the increases may be justified and in the dire extreme we should all be found in darkness and without heat, this situation we have been thrust into through no fault of our own is outrageous and we are justified in being outraged.

Telling us how hard your job is and how complicated the price of electricity is just feels a bit disingenuous.