It's a changing world out there

My friend pointed to the top corner of his Sunday paper and remarked there was a time when he paid 35 cents for a copy and now it costs $2.

I remember when the paper cost 35 cents. It was back during the same period when a new Honda Civic could be had for $3,500 and a two-story, four-bedroom brick house in Martinsville sold for $35,000.

Nowadays a hamburger and fries cost over $10, the weekend edition of the Wall Street Journal is $6 and the person serving you makes enough in an hour to pay for both.

Speaking of the cost of newspapers, take a look at the top three: before Covid the Wall Street Journal had an average print circulation of over one million; now it’s just over 786,000. The New York Times was just under 466,000 and now it’s a bit below 363,000, and USA Today was printing over 580,000 a day and now they’re down to 183,000. That’s a decline of 62%.

But the rapid decline of print newspapers doesn’t tell the story unless you add in the digital subscriptions. Despite the persistent claim from some that news on the internet should be free, people still know you get what you pay for and for that reason the New York Times boasts 8.4 million online subscribers, the Wall Street Journal has 3 million and the Washington Post is at 2.7 million.

The top 10 newspapers in the U.S. are members of the one million subscribers club (or close to it.), but you might be surprised to know the U.S. no longer measures up to the newspapers of the world.

By circulation, three of the top 10 international newspapers are from Japan (including the largest), four of them are from India and two are in China. I’ll bet no one reading this column has ever picked up a copy of the Yomiuri Shimbun and flipped through the pages.

Regardless of what newspaper you choose, the main focus these days is how it may be consumed on your phone, tablet or computer.

My friend has a tabletop radio that sits next to his regular chair. He plays the local radio station while he thumbs through his printed newspaper.

“You know why I like newspapers better than the radio?” he asks. “Because I can choose the order. If I want to read the sports first, I just flip to the sports page. On the radio, I have to wait until the sports comes on.”

It occurred to me that if my friend ever replaced his printed paper and tabletop radio with a smartphone, he would find that the online world has figured him out already.

Podcasts have replaced his radio, and they possess the same power as his newspaper when it comes to order and priority. A podcast subscriber can choose which podcast they want to hear first, just like flipping to the sports page.

Our modern devices are increasingly connected to us throughout our daily lives. Just last night my wife and I made a plan that I would cook dinner while she walked the dog. As she got ready she asked our smart speaker what the temperature was and dressed accordingly, and then I asked it to play some Christmas music as I started dinner.

Even a phone call has become less convenient and more time-consuming for us these days. For example, the family is coming over for our Christmas get-together this weekend and instead of extending an invitation to everyone with phone calls, a simple text to the family members suffices, and subsequent texts determine who’s going to bring what.

And here I sit with my friend who doesn’t have a smartphone or a smart speaker and although he has access to a computer, I’ve never seen him use it.

He’ll know about our get-together when I tell him and he’ll be waiting in his chair next to his tabletop radio and newspapers. There is no chance he will become distracted with any of today’s modern devices when he visits at our get-together.

“His days are numbered,” I think to myself. Pretty soon the radio stations on his tabletop radio and printed papers on his table will only live on a smart device with which he wants no part.