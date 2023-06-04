Someone sent me a comment about a recent column I wrote concerning the evolution of social media and where I thought it might be headed.

The person opined that they thought eventually YouTube, Facebook and Twitter would probably merge, in which case the combined entity could be called “YouTwitFace.”

Too many times I find myself mindlessly browsing through the stream of posts that seemingly all digress into name-calling and arguing.

Occasionally I feel inclined to offer my insight on some topic that appears to me to be in sore need of clarification. I almost always regret doing so.

As much as I relish a healthy debate, when people start disrespecting others as casually as they breathe, I tend to lose interest.

Just last week I decided to break it up a bit and conduct an experiment.

I headed out to walk the dog, but as I began I started a live Facebook video to capture the 20-minute event for everyone to see.

In the video, you mostly just see my dog’s tail, the leash and lots of sidewalk.

As we got deeper into the walk, the size of the video’s live audience grew and some people even began commenting.

I refrained from talking for the entire walk. There was no explanation for the video, no purpose revealed and nothing that made the video anything other than what it was — a man walking his dog.

Within a few days one person shared the video, 13 commented on it, 38 reacted to it and 380 had viewed it.

This all proves to me that you don’t have to be talented to create an audience these days; you just have to be a creator.

It also proves to me that the majority of social media users are starved for content — anything, it doesn’t matter, just make more of it and keep feeding it in an endless stream to infinity.

I understand why and how social media has become an outlet for many people to relieve stress and frustration while others are compelled to share personal thoughts and feelings.

But hear me when I say: “This is not so good for a person’s overall mental health.”

Given the time a person spends on social media, what value is really gained?

Jeff Cooper wrote an article for Savoteur magazine titled “I’m a millennial without social media—I’m probably happier than you.”

In the article, he writes about the studies that indicate social media promotes depression, loneliness, anxiety and many other bad feelings.

“What really gets me about social media is that it’s basically the ultimate form of the ‘keeping up with the Jones,’ mindset,’” Cooper writes. “What you see on social media is everybody else’s highlight reel.”

Cooper doesn’t suggest we all abandon social media all at once, but he does make a good argument for dialing it down by a few platforms and then making a conscious effort to reduce the amount of time we commit to the ones we keep.

More than half of the world now uses social media, and the average daily time spent using it is 2 hours and 24 minutes, according to Datareportal.

As of last month, the research company said there were 4.8 billion social media identities spread over an average of more than six social media accounts. That means nearly 93% of everyone that uses the internet is also on social media.

And while attention spans continue to grow shorter by nearly every measurable statistic, the written word is becoming more often overlooked in favor of an image, or better yet — a video, or even better — a live video.

Perhaps it won’t be long before a columnist, such as myself, might be required to deliver the column to the public via a live video feed … while walking the dog.