It's a gray line as to where the Christmas season begins

The mantel is meant to be draped in front of a Day of the Dead offering table and hangs to the floor. It has a Virgin Mary embroidered in the middle and yellow, orange and pink roses embroidered around her and a lavish crocheted border at the bottom. I don’t do an offering table, but like to display the mantel from a fireplace mantel (same word, different pronunciation and meaning in Spanish and English). Fortunately, it also can be used at Christmas so it still has a chance at holiday display.

As my daughter packed, I took the “Happy Thanksgiving” plaque off the wall. It was a couple of weeks early, but the box has to be stored in a little attic space accessed by moving a dresser and crawling into the recess. That’s not something one wants to do more than necessary.

We left the orange tub in the hall for a couple of days. That’s a standard practice, to make it easy to store away the decorations we forget to pack but keep coming across: the crocheted pumpkin doorknob ring, the black cat on the shelf, the felt scarecrow hat the cat likes to nap on.

In the end, the hassle of crawling through that attic area to haul out bulky red and green tubs outweighed my daughter’s desire to start decorating for Christmas.