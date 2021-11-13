It's a gray line as to where the Christmas season begins

A battle being played out across the United States is underway in its own smaller version in our house.
Decorate for Christmas – or not?
It started the weekend after Halloween, when my daughter came downstairs carrying the big orange storage tub.
“Can we take down the Halloween decorations?” she asked.
“Sure,” I said, delighting in my very first time of someone else doing the boring and tedious packing-up work.
“Then we can start decorating for Christmas,” she chirped cheerfully. “Not the trees, because it’s too soon to get them, but the other things.”
“Whoa,” I said. “Thanksgiving hasn’t happened yet. It’s still fall decorating until the day after Thanksgiving.”
However, the practical side of me is a pretty solid counterbalance to the sentimental side. I was not about to pass up free labor.
Sure, as the mom I could boss her around, but I appreciate and encourage initiative and taking roles in running the household.
She joyfully went about the house lovingly picking up, saying good-bye to and packing away each item. That big tub covers a lot of ground: Halloween, Dia de los Muertos, Thanksgiving and general autumn.
There’s Mrs. Witch, and her broom which we had forgotten to put away last year so it spent most of 2021 showing up on this shelf and in that drawer. We felt unduly proud of ourselves when we actually remembered to get the broom out of the hall bench cabinet and put it in her hands.
There are the nylon spiders and webs, the paper orange and black Chinese lanterns, the delicately cut papel picado (cut paper design banners), the miniature hay stacks and ceramic pumpkins.
When we decorated at the start of October, I quietly taped the paper autumn scenes – illustrations of cornucopias, hay bales, pumpkins, dried corn stalks – that I first had hung up when she was 2. As the years go on I’m afraid she’ll say they are too childish.
But no. She caught a glimpse of me doing that and smiled.
Whew.
As she packed all those decorations up last week, I remembered something important I had forgotten to put up: the mantel (large embroidered altar cloth) I had commissioned from a lady in a remote village of Mexico. Doña Flora is known for her embroidery. I wired her daughter $90 (the $80 price plus a tip – the equivalent of about three week’s pay for a village man – if there were jobs on that little mountain top, which there usually aren’t). The closest town with a money-retrieval office was 3 hours away.
The mantel is meant to be draped in front of a Day of the Dead offering table and hangs to the floor. It has a Virgin Mary embroidered in the middle and yellow, orange and pink roses embroidered around her and a lavish crocheted border at the bottom. I don’t do an offering table, but like to display the mantel from a fireplace mantel (same word, different pronunciation and meaning in Spanish and English). Fortunately, it also can be used at Christmas so it still has a chance at holiday display.
As my daughter packed, I took the “Happy Thanksgiving” plaque off the wall. It was a couple of weeks early, but the box has to be stored in a little attic space accessed by moving a dresser and crawling into the recess. That’s not something one wants to do more than necessary.
We left the orange tub in the hall for a couple of days. That’s a standard practice, to make it easy to store away the decorations we forget to pack but keep coming across: the crocheted pumpkin doorknob ring, the black cat on the shelf, the felt scarecrow hat the cat likes to nap on.
In the end, the hassle of crawling through that attic area to haul out bulky red and green tubs outweighed my daughter’s desire to start decorating for Christmas.
However, she got her wish after all, in its way. As we fiddled through the radio stations in the car on the way to the store one night, we discovered Christmas music is already playing.
Now she leaves alone her phone with the Spotify playlist that plays this modern music kids like. Instead, our house is filled with the sounds of Burl Ives, Karen Carpenter, Frank Sinatra and the Jackson Five on Christmas classics, with the occasional radio commercial in between.
As I look at my cheerful daughter who is turning into a teenager, I wonder how long this holiday delight will last in all its enthusiasm, and am grateful the magic is still there. So yes, I’ll take starting Christmas early.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.