For people in the newspaper business there is a great importance placed upon spelling words correctly.

As much as you would think this task would be perfected by now, it is not.

Despite the best efforts of a reporter equipped with spell-checking software and a few people to read something through before it makes its way to you, mistakes inevitably still get through.

Of course, it is our endeavor always to be perfect, but alas, we are not.

Interestingly, in this phase of my career, the pronunciation of the word is no longer of great importance in my job now. A misspoken word works just fine as long as it is not misspelled.

But for all of the rest of my career, nobody cared how a word was spelled as long as it was pronounced correctly.

In radio and television it was not uncommon for a word to be intentionally misspelled so that the spelling was closer to the way it actually sounded. This would help the announcer’s accuracy with correctly pronouncing names he or she didn’t know.

I remember working at a radio station where the announcer before my shift was from Roanoke. He was reading a community service announcement one day about an event occurring at the Reynold’s Homestead in Critz.

He pronounced “Critz” like “grits.”

After receiving the expected chewing-out by the station manager, the announcer looked at me and said, “How was I supposed to know that?”

“You just have to be from around here, I guess,” I answered. “Everybody’s got those names you only know how to pronounce after you know.”

I still observe how words are pronounced these days and am often surprised. I grew up on Forest Street on Southside, and one of the streets off of Forest is Chalmers Street.

Everyone today pronounces the “Chal” like “ya’ll.” When I was growing up I never heard it pronounced this way. We, including the neighbors who live on Chalmers, pronounced “Chal” like “foul.”

Nowadays you can google a word and have the computer pronounce it out loud for you, so I googled “Chalmers” and sure enough, it’s pronounced like it’s said today, so I suppose back then we just didn’t know the right way to say it.

Another one that I hear today, that was foreign in an earlier time, is “Irishburg.”

Today, I hear many people say they live on “Irishburg Road,” or in the “Irishburg community.” At the Board of Supervisors meetings you’ll hear it said that Garrett Dillard represents the “Irishburg District.”

Years ago, the word was distinctly stated “Irisburg” with the operative part being “Iris” instead of “Irish.” People who lived in the area would correct you if you said anything other than “Iris.”

I’ve read where it is thought that more people who speak English mispronounce more words because so many of our words come from different languages.

Many words familiar to me have been mispronounced as long as I can remember.

I hear people often say “acrossed” instead of “across” and “pitchur” instead of “picture.” And then there’s Alzheimer’s disease. I’ve heard that one frequently as “all-timer’s” and “old-timer’s.”

When I was growing up the adults always told us to watch out for the “bob wire” at the end of Mr. Craig’s garden. I was in high school before I learned the word was actually “barbed wire.”

And have you ever heard of the phrase “card shark?” A “card shark” was someone who you could not beat playing cards. It turns out that the real word is “cardsharp” and has been mispronounced so often that many believe the mispronounced phrase is more popular than the correct word.

There’s a lot more I could add here, but space is limited, so “for all intensive purposes,” I’m done for this week. See you next time.