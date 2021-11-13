It's crafting time -- make your own, or get some at craft show

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: Cap. Example: “No Cap!”
FRIDAY’S WORD was lit. It is used to refer to something exciting or worthwhile. Example: That youth group meeting at Cathy’s house with the loud contemporary Christian music and the plentiful tasty finger food was really lit.
Cook the Book contest
The Blue Ridge Regional Library is hosting the “Thanksgiving Home Edition” of its Cook the Book contest through Nov. 20. Select any cookbook from the library system and prepare a recipe from it. Then submit a photograph of that prepared dish along with the cookbook cover, name of the recipe and your name and phone number to events@brrl.va.us.
All entries will be posted on the library’s Facebook page, and the one to get the likes will win (drumroll, please)—a Martha Stewart 14-piece nonstick aluminum cookware set. It features three pans in various sizes, three pots in assorted sizes, matching lids and four utensils in a light milkglass blue color. (The Stroller couldn’t help but to look its price up on the internet, and found the same set offered from between $130 at Walmart, and cheaper at “club” type warehouse stores, to $240 on Martha.com.)
Fall Craft Show
The Bassett High School Band Boosters will host their popular Fall Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the high school.
It will feature more than 100 vendors and concessions. Admission costs $3, and is free for children under 5. Masks will be required.
The Band Boosters call it a time to “Come one, come all! Let’s celebrate fall!” but the Stroller calls it a great time to go Christmas shopping.
More crafts
If you like to make your own crafts, there’s a chance for that Friday with Linda Wilson’s and the Axton Crafters’ crafting session at Axton Community Volunteer Fire Department.
At those frequently held craft sessions, supplies are available for a wide variety of crafts, suited for a range of levels from beginning or child to advanced — fancy bows, wreaths, fall decor, winter scenes, snowmen, wooden signs, paintings, ornaments and more. They’ve already been making Christmas crafts lately. Refreshments are served.
As well as making crafts, there is plenty of socializing too.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1919 the Ballets Russes set off the Orientalism fashion craze when they performed “Schéhérazade” (a ballet based on “One Thousand and One Nights”) in Paris. The look featured a column-like silhouette in vibrantly colored draped fabrics. Paul Poiret was one of the top creators of fashion in that time. He even sold “harem” pantaloons in 1911, which only the most daring of women would wear.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Paul Poiret’s styles not only influenced the clothes women wore, but also which part of their wardrobes which usually was not seen?
