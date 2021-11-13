It's crafting time -- make your own, or get some at craft show

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: Cap. Example: “No Cap!”

FRIDAY’S WORD was lit. It is used to refer to something exciting or worthwhile. Example: That youth group meeting at Cathy’s house with the loud contemporary Christian music and the plentiful tasty finger food was really lit.

Cook the Book contest

The Blue Ridge Regional Library is hosting the “Thanksgiving Home Edition” of its Cook the Book contest through Nov. 20. Select any cookbook from the library system and prepare a recipe from it. Then submit a photograph of that prepared dish along with the cookbook cover, name of the recipe and your name and phone number to events@brrl.va.us.

All entries will be posted on the library’s Facebook page, and the one to get the likes will win (drumroll, please)—a Martha Stewart 14-piece nonstick aluminum cookware set. It features three pans in various sizes, three pots in assorted sizes, matching lids and four utensils in a light milkglass blue color. (The Stroller couldn’t help but to look its price up on the internet, and found the same set offered from between $130 at Walmart, and cheaper at “club” type warehouse stores, to $240 on Martha.com.)

Fall Craft Show