It's the great pumpkin delivery problem

TODAY’S WORD is peccadillos. Example: “Yes, we all do [have]. Peccadillos, cloying habits.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)

THURSDAY’S WORD was irksome. It means annoying or tedious. Example: “Why must you be so constantly irksome?” (Source: Moira Rose)

Pumpkin delivery

It’s close to time to receive the thousands of pumpkins Grace Network will sell in the Pumpkin Patch as a major yearly fundraiser. In fact, the truckload of pumpkins was due to arrive on Saturday, but delivery has been delayed, as they have to find another truck driver at the last minute, to come from New Mexico.

It’s probably difficult enough to find volunteers (and groups and clubs make up a big portion of them) to unload the pumpkins on a Saturday, but now, what if the truck arrives during the week? (That’s just speculation.) If that happens, it probably would be even harder for organizers to get help, so now’s the time we need to be thinking who can help out, and when.

To volunteer, contact Grace Network Executive Director Tracy Hinchcliff at 276-403-4222 or Tracy.hinchcliff@gracenetworkmhc.org.

New books