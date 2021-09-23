It's the great pumpkin delivery problem

TODAY’S WORD is peccadillos. Example: “Yes, we all do [have]. Peccadillos, cloying habits.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)
THURSDAY’S WORD was irksome. It means annoying or tedious. Example: “Why must you be so constantly irksome?” (Source: Moira Rose)
Pumpkin delivery
It’s close to time to receive the thousands of pumpkins Grace Network will sell in the Pumpkin Patch as a major yearly fundraiser. In fact, the truckload of pumpkins was due to arrive on Saturday, but delivery has been delayed, as they have to find another truck driver at the last minute, to come from New Mexico.
It’s probably difficult enough to find volunteers (and groups and clubs make up a big portion of them) to unload the pumpkins on a Saturday, but now, what if the truck arrives during the week? (That’s just speculation.) If that happens, it probably would be even harder for organizers to get help, so now’s the time we need to be thinking who can help out, and when.
To volunteer, contact Grace Network Executive Director Tracy Hinchcliff at 276-403-4222 or Tracy.hinchcliff@gracenetworkmhc.org.
New books
These are the books Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman has received, processed and put on the shelves for circulation this week:
- “The Burning” by Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman
- “An Impossible Promise: a Providence Falls Novel” by Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets
- “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen
- “The Berlin Girl” by Mandy Robotham
Storytime backpacks
Speaking of the library — you can check out a “Storytime Literacy Backpack.” They are for kids ages 3 to 5 and come in a variety of themes, full of books and activities such as sequencing cards, games, stamps and finger puppets.
THURSDAY‘S TRIVIA ANSWER: The definition of “lunch” in Samuel Johnson’s Dictionary of the English Language, published in 1755, is “as much food as one’s hand can hold.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The word “gynocracy” means a governing body of women, or women seen as a ruling class. Samuel Johnson’s dictionary has that word, but spelled as “gynecrocrasay” and ... do you dare guess how he defined it (don’t worry, it’s not dirty)?
