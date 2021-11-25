It's time for letters to Santa Claus and his elves

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: diamond hands. Example: Grandma has invested in that stock for years, and didn’t sell when my uncles warned her it was no good, but she had diamond hands.
Letters to Santa
Now that Santa has finished helping Mrs. Claus clean the kitchen after that wonderful Thanksgiving dinner, he can turn his full attention to Christmas — which includes hearing from his beloved children around the world.
To that end, Santa Claus and his Elves have engaged Henry County Parks and Recreation to help with courier service with his personalized letters from Santa’s Workshop. Anyone wishing for their child, relative or friend to receive one of these personalized letters should contact the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office at 276-634-4640 to obtain a form. The registration deadline is Dec. 10.
Cooking tips
Sure, you could’ve used these earlier in the week while getting ready for that Thanksgiving feast — but there’s still holiday entertaining and Christmas dinners to do.
- Slice mushrooms quickly and evenly in a boiled egg slicer.
- Save leftover broth or wine in an ice cube tray. When they are frozen, pop them out and into bags to keep in the freezer and use when needed. It’s also a good way to save leftover tomato paste or similar items.
- If pieces of eggshell got into the eggs or the batter, use a broken half of an eggshell to scoop them out easily. As another option, wet your fingers before putting them in to get out the broken piece.
- Peel tomatoes easily the same way you do tomatoes (but potatoes are easier to do): Use a knife to score all the way around the potato at the middle mark. place potatoes in boiling water and simmer for 15 minutes. Then take them out, cool them in ice water, and peel easily with your fingers.
- So that sticky ingredients, such as molasses or honey, slide easily out of measuring cups, spray the insides of the cups with non-stick cooking spray.
- If you have to peel a lot of garlic cloves, separate them, put them in a mason jar, screw on the lid and shake the jar for about 30 seconds. The skins should slide off easily.
- After you’ve cut slices out of cake and before you store it away, put a slice of bread at each cut-into part of the cake. The bread will keep the cake moist.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1917, to preserve metal for the military’s use during World War I, the U.S. War Industries Board asked women to stop buying corsets. It freed up about 28,000 tons of metal.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who does history say is responsible for the invention of the corset?
