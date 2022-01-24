Jackson: Support solar farm

As a life-long resident of Henry County, I believe it is important for our elected and appointed officials to know that this community supports the Rocky Ford solar project, and they should too.

Rocky Ford solar farm will provide millions in tax revenue over its lifespan, and provide hundreds of jobs during construction. Job fairs will be held in Henry County and Martinsville, and every attempt will be made to hire locally. The tax revenue generated from the project will go directly to our schools, roads, police, and other important county services.

Invenergy, the company behind Rocky Ford, has even committed to assist with the purchase of new textbooks, which are in dire need of replacement. With the impending change of Martinsville reverting to town status, everyone knows that the County will need all the revenue it can get, and Rocky Ford will help alleviate some of that burden on the taxpayers.

Additionally, solar farms provide us with a clean and renewable source of energy, produced right here in the United States. This project provides us with an opportunity to make a positive contribution to American energy independence, with no harmful byproducts. Investing in renewable energy sources is simply a smart decision for our future.

There won’t be any impact on the surrounding neighbors. This solar farm will be screened by naturally forested areas, which will be placed into conservation easement, as well as buffers of trees and bushes that will make it nearly invisible to anyone passing by, including the closest neighbors. Ground between and underneath the solar panels will be planted with native grasses and wildflower species to preserve soil health.

As someone who has farmed his entire life, I would rather see this land be used for solar than other, less sustainable, and more permanent uses. This way, traffic will be kept to a minimum, and local families will be supported. After the 35 years is up, the opportunity to continue farming will still be an option for the family.

Axton is an incredible place to live. We have a close-knit community that deserves projects that are done responsibly and make meaningful contributions. The residents of Henry County deserve to know which projects are good for the community. I personally know that Invenergy has reached out to all nearby landowners – both supporters and those who had questions about the solar farm. With Rocky Ford, we have a company that wants to develop a safe, unobtrusive project on private land that will create jobs and generate new tax revenue in a clean, sustainable, and lasting way.

