Jeff Bezos' out-of-this-world ride

I don’t know why I became emotional. It was a rich guy spending his money on a joy ride into space. I have no particular affection for Jeff Bezos, but I was moved immensely by watching him and his three passengers rocket beyond the atmosphere and return with awesome scientific precision.
Maybe it was because Tuesday was the 52nd anniversary of the night I sat in my girlfriend’s den and watched in grainy black and white as Neil Armstrong giant leaped onto the moon.
Maybe it was because I recall so vividly the up-and-down maiden space voyage Alan Shepard, which I also watched in even grainier black and white on an even smaller TV in the school library.
Maybe it was because I had seen so much science leap quantums and change the potential for a Buck Rogers (look it up) future.
I don’t know, but I felt this moment. I had some tears, and I openly applauded, even when the rocket itself returned to its launching pad in a virtual bull’s-eye landing.
I have been a child of the space race. My high school, founded in 1961, was among the first to adopt “Rockets” as a nickname. I had an original poster of the Mercury 7 astronauts on my bedroom wall and studied and celebrated each successful venture to the cosmos.
But that poster did not include a woman named Wally Funk, who was one of the Mercury 13 women who got to go through the same training regimens as the seven men, but, uh, no, they couldn’t fly into space, being fragile females and all.
But Funk, now 82, nearly my mother’s age, rode along with Bezos, which was part of my emotion. She might have been Sally Ride if not for the misogyny and sexism that wanted her to be a perhaps buffer June Cleaver.
She’s now the oldest person to have traveled in space, breaking the record set by original astronaut and former Sen. John Glenn, the first person to orbit the Earth, who in 1998, at age 77, flew on the space shuttle Discovery.
That mission happened to be commanded by Curtis Brown Jr., a native of North Carolina who was an acquaintance of mine. Yes, I long have had a personal attachment to the heroics of space travel.
I also lived a huge chunk of my life in Central Florida during the heyday of the shuttle program. I watched the first one launch. I heard many double-booms when a flight returned and landed at Cape Canaveral.
I was driving to work at the Orlando Sentinel just after the Challenger blew up, and I knew from the clouds on the horizon that something was amiss. I was summoned from sleep on a Sunday morning when Columbia disintegrated over Texas.
Almost anyone who lived in that area during that time had an innate connection with space flight. Even as the people and missions proliferated, each launch like a new birth as the rocket soared skyward.
Our office in those days was about 50 miles almost due west of the launch pad. We would watch the countdown on TV in our newsroom, and just as the booster cleared the tower, we would dash up the steps to the roof and peer at the horizon until we – there were always a few dozen – saw the fiery majesty of the shuttle surging upward until its boosters fell back and the space plane faded dark into nothing.
On a good day, we could hear its rumble, and I was particularly overwhelmed while standing early one morning on a nearby beach as the rocket seemed to storm over my head. I was empowered by the energy when I sat across the lagoon in a special area to which a pass from Curt Brown provided access.
I once toured the space center and walked atop the massive building in which the shuttle was assembled. We had to dress like this was a ward for newborns. Yes, each launch really was a birth.
So it was with that long-developed respect that I watched Bezos ride into space. He may never go again – or millions more likely will follow – but this was a unique moment.
Bezos’ flight seemed to last about as long as Shepard’s, but he wasn’t alone, and no one had to go find him and fish him out of the ocean. There was no quarantine. No big secrecy.
He landed, he walked out, he hugged his loved ones, and he celebrated a moment that was shared even by some of us earthlings. Science and imagination had won again. It was thrilling.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.