Jobs, jokes and all that jazz

TODAY’S WORD is glean. Example: No one would tell her what happened, so Laurel gleaned most of the story through carefully posed questions here and there.
FRIDAY’S WORD was gazette. It means a journal or newspaper. Example: Beatrice liked to start out her day with a cup of coffee and the gazette on the veranda.
Jazz on the Lawn
The Reynolds Homestead in Critz is the place to be this afternoon, with the smooth jazz music of Five Brothers, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The quintet features Kevin Lewis on trumpet, Dayle Burnette on trombone, David Oakes on guitar, Chris Prokosch on bass and Bruce Mallatrat on drums. Admission is $8 for adults and free for 15 and younger. The concert will be held indoors if it rains.
Job fair
In a year we've gone from jobs lost to the pandemic to a shortage of workers for plentiful jobs. Patrick & Henry Community College will help bridge the gap with a job fair from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the school's gym. Masks are required.
Today's chuckles
- A man and his son were waiting inside a busy, popular barber shop. The dad said, "This place is like a cookout. First there's a barber queue, and then you get a fresh, tasty cut."
- Why did Sir Mix-A-Lot fail at his Keto diet? Because he don't want none unless they got buns, hon.
- Why was our uncle so happy at the cookout? Because he finally met the grill of his dreams.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: One of the most striking photographs of the farm animals on the Heritage Breeds postal stamps is that of the Barbados Blackbelly sheep. The light- and dark-brown sheep, facing the camera straight on, looks like he's an old-fashioned esquire dressed for a formal dinner party and dance, a dandy wearing a long, fluffy scarf. This noble-looking animal was brought to the U.S. in 1904 and once was important on farms. Now, there are only about 400 purebreds left, but hundreds of thousands of descendants which have been crossed with domestic sheep into a separate breed called the American Blackbelly.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What a funny looking ____ the Narragansett Turkey pictured on the Heritage Breeds stamps has!
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.