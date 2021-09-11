Jobs, jokes and all that jazz

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: One of the most striking photographs of the farm animals on the Heritage Breeds postal stamps is that of the Barbados Blackbelly sheep. The light- and dark-brown sheep, facing the camera straight on, looks like he's an old-fashioned esquire dressed for a formal dinner party and dance, a dandy wearing a long, fluffy scarf. This noble-looking animal was brought to the U.S. in 1904 and once was important on farms. Now, there are only about 400 purebreds left, but hundreds of thousands of descendants which have been crossed with domestic sheep into a separate breed called the American Blackbelly.