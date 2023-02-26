If you have ever written a letter to the editor here at the Martinsville Bulletin, you know the process involved in having that letter reach publication.

Many people assume the length requirement is the only consideration until a request from the editor comes back to the author asking for documentation regarding statements of fact.

An opinion doesn’t have to be based on fact or knowledge, it can merely be a view that you or I have, but to say that something “is” requires attributable proof.

Some folks are offended by this. It’s as if his or her’s truthfulness is being questioned, but it’s not. The same goes for me when I wear my reporter’s hat. If I write a statement of fact, that fact will also come with disclosure of its source.

“What happened to freedom of speech?” my friend ask me when discussing this the other day. “I should be able to write whatever I want, whether it’s true or not. I shouldn’t have to prove anything.”

“You can,” I answer. “But it won’t get published in the paper.”

You see, there is this matter of responsibility with newspapers and that matter goes to liability, which is the state of being responsible for something.

In other words: We take responsibility for what is said in our house, or in this case —- for the words written in our newspaper.

We’re not perfect and by no means am I suggesting such, but we have a process that’s been in place a very long time and has stood the test.

Without this responsibility, you have social media, where unfettered comments abound. But even then, there are limitations. I regularly see postings by my Facebook friends who say they are “back after being in Facebook jail.”

I’m not exactly sure what that is or how those Facebook friends of mine got there, but I would imagine a rule of participation has been broken and a punishment has been enacted.

Unlike the rules that apply to newspapers and our airwaves where radio and television reside, did you know that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 make social media platforms immune to lawsuits over third-party content?

That’s a pretty dramatic contrast when you take it all into context, but that’s the case and one that has been under the microscope this week as oral arguments began Tuesday in the case of Gonzalez v. Google.

You may know that Google owns YouTube, and the family of Nohemi Gonzalez claims the algorithms in place recommended Islamic State-produced content to users indirectly helped to cause the death of Gonzalez who’s life came to an end in a terrorist explosion in Paris, France in 2015.

“Hopefully this will change the laws and it’ll be for the good by being more careful about the social media, so [other parents] never have the pain that we’re feeling,” Jose Hernandez, Gonzalez’s stepfather, said to ABC News.

It is interesting to me how our government has laws that require newspapers, radio stations and television stations maintain a certain level of decency while also having laws that explicitly exempts social media companies from those laws.

Why is that? Maybe it’s because we think archaic laws should only apply to older technology and new technology should be exempt. Maybe it’s because these wealthy social media giants wield so much power and influence over our government that they possess the ability to maintain control over this protection.

Matthew Schruers, president of the Computer and Communications Industry Association, told ABC News that if the laws are changed, making social media companies liable for the content their users provide, will “produce a contrary result.”

A “contrary result” would be the opposite of what you are wanting or expecting, correct? I would submit the “contrary result” would depend upon exactly who is expecting what.

For people maligned, harmed, or families of loved ones who are arguing claims of death in court caused by use, or shall we say “abuse,” of social media, I would think the “contrary result” is exactly what they are seeking.