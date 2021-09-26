Ken Adams Toy Run is the definition of success

TODAY’S WORD is chanteuse. Example: “At first I wondered aloud why would a competitive vocal group not reach out to a trained chanteuse?" (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)
SUNDAY’S WORD balatron. It means jester or buffoon. Example: “How mercurial is life… We all imagine being carried from the ashes by the goddess Artemis and here I get a balatron from Barnum & Bailey.” (Source: Moira Rose”)
Apple butter
Competition for the area's best apple butter is pretty stiff, so we're giving you a head start on calling in your order.
Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will have its apple butter ready by 10 a.m. Saturday. The cost is $8 a quart or $5 a pint. The only way to get some is to order it early: Call either Joe Varner at 276-629-1411, Don Kendrick at 276-806-1071, or Sherry McCoy at 276-340-0269.
Ken Adams Toy Run
Cathy Adams wrote in to report that, along with several yard sales and donations, the Ken Adams Memorial Toy Run, which was on Sept. 11, raised $7,596 for Patrick County Christmas Cheer. That will buy Christmas gifts and food for a lot of needy families this holiday season.
Samuel Johnson
Samuel Johnson's Dictionary of the English Language, published in 1755 and defining 40,000 words, is one of the most famous dictionaries in English. It took Johnson and six helpers more than 8 years to compile. However, despite its overall good reputation as an important resource, it also is known for some definitions which reflect Johnson's prejudices and opinions. The most infamous is for oats, his dig at Scottish people: "a grain, which in England is generally given to horses, but in Scotland supports the people."
SUNDAY‘S TRIVIA ANSWER: Samuel Johnson's dictionary defined the word "lexicographer" -- which is what he was, as the dictionary creator -- as “a harmless drudge” who “busies himself in tracing the original and detailing the signification of words.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who do you think Johnson had a beef with when he created this definition?: “A wretch who supports with insolence, and is paid with flattery.”
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.