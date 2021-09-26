Ken Adams Toy Run is the definition of success

Samuel Johnson's Dictionary of the English Language, published in 1755 and defining 40,000 words, is one of the most famous dictionaries in English. It took Johnson and six helpers more than 8 years to compile. However, despite its overall good reputation as an important resource, it also is known for some definitions which reflect Johnson's prejudices and opinions. The most infamous is for oats, his dig at Scottish people: "a grain, which in England is generally given to horses, but in Scotland supports the people."