Kitty and A.L. Philpott's Christmas brunch recipes

TODAY’S WORD is frugal. Example: Janelle was too frugal to enjoy going to the mall with her sister.

MONDAY’S WORD was gasconade. It means extravagant boasting. Example: One could hardly stand to be around Phillip after he got back from his semester of studies in Europe for all his gasconading.

Kitty Philpott’s Christmas Brunch

In the Stroller families have been talking about their traditional Christmas meals. What surprised the Stroller was the number of people who served oyster dishes, and also, hearing about cheese pie. Suzanne Fuhrmeister is a niece of the late A.L. and Kitty Philpott, and when the Stroller asked for the recipe for the cheese pie she says she fixes, she graciously shared it — and added a bonus, for her grandmother’s oyster stew.

Cheese Pie

1 unbaked pie shell

1/2 lb. sharp cheese, grated

2 TBS sugar

Pinch of salt

2 or 3 eggs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat eggs together with salt and sugar. Add grated cheese. Pour into pie shell. Bake for 10 minutes, stir slightly, then continue baking for 15 to 20 minutes.

Oyster Stew

2 TBS flour

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

2 TBS water

1 pint oysters

1 quart scalded milk

1/2 stick butter

1/4 to 1/2 cup sherry, optional

Blend flour, salt, pepper and water into a smooth paste. Stir into oysters. If using sherry, add. Pour into scaled milk. Remove pan from heat, cover and let stand 15 minutes. Add butter and reheat until hot.

More meals

Kitty Woiblett of Martinsville says she and her husband have “a very traditional Christmas dinner” each year: ham, potato salad, green bean casserole, deviled eggs, cranberries and rolls.

There always is, however a wild card: dessert. This year, it will be applesauce cake.

Let’s share recipes

In these days leading up to Christmas, let’s share our favorite recipes with each other. Send holiday recipes to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com by noon Wednesday, and we’ll share them in either the Stroller column or an article, depending on the number received and space needed to hold them all.

Reader’s diaries

It’s fun around the holidays to read people’s accounts of Christmas and other special events in life. The Bulletin so far has received three such accounts that will be published in the Reader’s Diary section. Why not share yours? Send or bring them to the Bulletin by noon Wednesday to make the paper before Christmas.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1910s, some men’s trousers rose in a little point on each side of the middle back of the waistband. That was to provide a spot for the suspender buttons and fit better with suspenders. Men’s trousers from that time also were high-waisted and tapered at the ankle.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Kit Cat Club was a major scene in the fashion revolution of the 1920s, when short dresses and the flapper style started coming into being. In what city was that club?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.