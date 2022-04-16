Kozelsky: Black jelly beans - yay or nay?

You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em, but there doesn’t seem to be any middle ground when it comes to black jelly beans.

The Stroller put out this question to the public on the Bulletin’s Facebook page, and I did on mine: “Black jelly beans – yay or nay?” … unprepared for the outpouring of strong feelings in one way or the other. The more than 100 responses were too many to fit into a Stroller column, so here they are in mine.

The answer? 52 yeses, 47 no’s and a few who either like some black jelly beans but not all, or don’t like jelly beans whatsoever.

“Are there any other kinds?” quipped Kenny Biggs.

“Black jelly beans are what would happen if you scraped off tar from a telephone pole in July, mixed it with Ipecac, rolled it into a ball, and dipped it in castor oil,” described Greg Hackenberg: “So yes, I love them!”

Others such as Pat Stevens, Shirley Frye and Lynn Wolf more generously described them as having the flavor of licorice.

“Licorice is a taste for refined people with superior palates,” said Mat Smith.

“I always dig around for the black ones,” said Cherri Lynn Hairston.

Roslyn Simmons recently “lucked out” with a bag of jelly beans that had “a bunch of them,” and she’ll buy a bag of all black jelly beans now and then.

A good thing about the love-em or hate-em aspect of black jelly beans is that it “makes splitting a bag really easy,” said Tim Collins, who happily hands over the black ones to his wife.

Melody Hubbard Reynolds could easily split a bag with her sister – as long as her sister takes the black ones.

Some more unique flavors have their fans, too: As well as cherry, Gayle Cardwell likes popcorn flavor. Janeise Burks-Collins likes clove-flavored jelly beans. Karen Jackson is a fan of popcorn, banana pudding and jalapeno-flavored Jelly Bellies.

Chuck Ellis likes Juicy Pear, Tutti Frutti, Butter Popcorn and Dr. Pepper flavors – and the black ones as long as their flavor is not overwhelming.

Try eating some cherry and black together for a real treat, Walter Sheppard suggests.

Michelle Graham has an interesting method: Her favorites “are one of each color in my mouth together.”

Some folks offered up more traditional options: cherry, orange, lime and green for Karen Roberts Conner, and cherry and orange for Sherry Carroll. It’s orange and yellow for Brenda Harris Keesee. While Pearl Minter takes her black jelly beans “not too many at a time,” she also likes the cherry. Joseph Prater votes for green.

Barbara Helmick’s children used to save her all the yellow-flavored jelly beans.

Though Betty Kanipe’s sister is a fan of the black candies, Kanipe prefers the yellows best, followed by orange and lime green. Janice Agnew is after the purple and pink ones. Gael Chaney prefers tart fruit-flavored jelly beans.

“I found some cinnamon flavor ones – yum!” said Melissa Hankins. Elizabeth Kendall likes red passion fruit flavor, “but black is #2.”

Debbie McKinney loves all the flavors of Starburst jelly beans but is pickier with the regular ones.

Heather Minter would rather stick with SweetTart jellybeans. Deborah Hite goes for the citrus flavors, plus popcorn by Jelly Belly. Emily Johnson likes the citrus flavors plus grape. Save Shannon Baker your red and orange jelly beans.

Susan Hampton Sessoms prefers the original jelly beans “that have been around forever,” but especially the pinks and whites.

She has a co-worker who buys a bag of the black ones.

Holly Kozelsky, who appreciates her daughter giving her all the black jelly beans from the Easter basket, is the editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 638-8801 ext. 2430.

