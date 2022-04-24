Kozelsky: Cat Rule because cats rule

Though I have a teenager (it was official on Friday!), so far we’ve been spared the bad attitudes and bickering one hears so much of in households with kids.

We attribute that consistent goodwill to the fact that there really isn’t any power play going on in our house between parent and child — because it’s the cat that rules.

And somehow, through all these years, we never resist their reign.

That probably can be attributed to the fickleness of cats. They do their own thing, so when they turn their attention upon you, everything else can be dropped for the brief moment you are allowed to enjoy their company.

They love us most in the mornings. Maybe that’s because they wake up cheerful, or maybe it’s just because of that routine by which we open a can of Friskies for them when we first are puttering around the kitchen at break of dawn.

Whichever it is, the cats who are aloof during the day are sweet and cuddly around the time our alarms are going off.

It used to be a real pain in the neck to get my kid out of bed. She’s grumble protests as she pulled covers over her head.

However, the cat would receive a different treatment. The somnolent child would thrown an arm around her furry friend and cuddle while yet attempting to run me out of the room.

That’s how “Cat Rule” developed years ago: If the young’un was cuddling with a cat, she’d wake up gradually and cheerfully and get out of bed without any further intervention from me. So when it was time to get up, I’d put a cat on her bed. If she didn’t start cuddling, I’d say “Cat Rule,” and an arm would reach to pull the cat close. I could shut her door behind me knowing the morning was off to a good start.

Cat Rule grew to have a life of its own. If the person who has something to do has a cat on her lap, the other person immediately and cheerfully gets up to do it for her: Refill the glass. Get the clothes out of the washer and start the next load. Put away that board game we just played. Go get that book that was left on the bedside table.

If it were just me lazing around, telling her to look for my pocketbook, I’d probably get an eye-roll and smirk for sure. I’m expected to take care of my own business rather than put someone else out. However, let her notice the cat is settled on my lap and it’s a different story: Must not disturb Fluffy!

If I don’t notice she’s occupied by a cat when I tell her to get her shoes out of the middle of the living room floor, she’ll say “Cat Rule” and get an automatic extension on time to put them away.

And as soon as the cat gets up — because they always do, before we are ready for them to — my daughter does her chore.

It also has gotten my daughter out of many evenings’ worth of washing dishes: Certainly, a cat on the lap, even at the kitchen table, cannot be disturbed. I wash them. She tries to coax the cat to stay until I finish.

However, magically, it also works in reverse: If there is a cat on my lap at the end of supper, my kid who would give any other excuse in the world to avoid dishes takes one look at the cat, sighs, and gets up good naturedly to run the water at the sink.

“You’re taking over as soon as the cat gets up,” she warns.

All this talk of cats on the lap may make it seem that we have a very friendly cat, but that’s not the case. We have four cats who mostly ignore us. It takes four in the house to get one on the lap every now and then.

Conversely, Dog Rule would never work. The dogs are always ready for attention. If there was a Dog Rule, nothing ever would get done.

Holly Kozelsky is the editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 638-8801 ext. 2430.

