Kozelsky: Looks versus comfort

How many people didn’t realize until the pandemic that their furniture is really uncomfortable?

It sure happened in our house.

In fact, at this moment I am sitting on a hard, lumpy surface, my arm and shoulder strained from reaching at an odd angle to use the mouse on the side table.

It’s even worse because the computer jiggles back and forth with each keystroke of typing. I can’t move my left arm because the cat is lying across it, and sometimes he knocks my computer a little too far to one side or the other, and my right arm is extended up over the cat to reach the mouse.

Such are the delights and the complaints of working from home – something most of us never even imagined before the pandemic made it a way of life.

The worst part about it is that I am sitting uncomfortably in what comes closest in our house to being an easy chair. If this is easy – the rest of the furniture is quite a challenge.

You see, I got furniture based on how much I loved its look. It never occurred to me to try it out before buying it.

And since I rarely ever sat down at home, it was years before I noticed that it’s not exactly cozy.

For years, I had a little daughter. If anyone used the furniture, it was she who would sit on it while I cooked meals, washed dishes and cleaned the house. When I wasn’t doing chores, we’d play together with toys spread across the floor, her princesses and ponies in a little kingdom or fancy porcelain dolls from Granny’s collection shopping among the miniature grocery-store shelves full of little plastic and cardboard fake foods I played with when I was little.

But we’d never be inside if the weather was good enough to go outside.

Now I have a big daughter who hasn’t played on the floor in ages. Instead, we sit on the furniture with our board games or cards and more often our school iPad and Bulletin laptop computer and, of course, cats.

The first few times I noticed my furniture was uncomfortable was when we had men visitors. You see, I love that fussy Victorian furniture with smooth tufted velvet upholstery and intricate wooden carvings. It’s fine for a mother and daughter but sure seemed too small and feminine when a man, such as my father or the preacher, would sit down for a visit.

In fact, the time the preacher came, he and I both looked around the living room in dismay: Where would he sit?

The sitting down is the easy part, but you can’t sit down first without working out your plan of how to get up.

Were people significantly shorter a century ago, when this furniture was made, or did the cushions made of hay, horsehair, wool and cotton get compressed and shrink down over the decades?

Yes, I know exactly what’s in my furniture, because once I sat down with a pen in my pocket. It ripped a hole that has gotten worse, and now learning how to upholster is among the many things on my to-do list that hangs over my head.

The sofa was out. The preacher was a big man, and the seat was low but the arm was high: No place to get a grip.

My great-grandmother’s bentwood rocker is an impressive work of art, but looking at it gives the feeling that sitting down into it would be an adventure not for the faint-of-heart.

He chose the chair I’m in now. It’s low to the ground, but its arms are low too, so when it’s time to get up you can brace yourself by holding on to each arm, push up and hope you make it the first try.

So this is where I am, trapped in this low chair with the deep back, and even though I’m sitting on top of a pillow my knees still go up a little too high for comfort. (Yes, I do have a proper work desk in the other room, but I prefer to be here where the sunshine and the action is.)

The old hound dog can escape any outdoor fence. The electric shock collar, which works wonders on the other dog, doesn’t seem to phase her, perhaps because the skin at her neck is so thick and floppy she doesn’t feel enough of a deterrent. And she could dig all the way to China to get out from under the backyard fence we put up just for her.

However, that Houdini of a dog has one impediment: She cannot figure out how to go through any door that is not open as wide as her body is.

She’ll stand at a door that’s ajar and whine and bark incessantly until someone opens it for her. Sometimes, it’s the other dog or cat, who just walks past her and nudges the door open wider, and she follows, looking relieved.

So here we are. I am trapped in this commitment of a chair that is so much trouble to get in and out of that once you’re in it it’s best to stay put – with the additional barriers of the cat and computer on my lap, and the side table taken over by mouse, phone, calendar and coffee cup.

I have to weigh out what’s more of a hassle: Listen to the barking and hope another pet or my daughter comes through and opens the door wider, or get out of this chair.

You’ve seen the results of that decision: It’s easier to stay in this low, lumpy Victorian chair and type about the problem than to get out of it and open the door.

Holly Kozelsky is the editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 638-8801 ext. 2430.

