Kozelsky: New legislation targeting teachers is like communism

While the whole country was making fun of Virginia House Bill 781, which would require schools to teach about something that never happened – “the first debate between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass” – those major media outlets which picked up on that story missed the sinister main point of the bill: to hold a constant threat over teacher’s heads.

Roughly summarized, the bill, if it were to become law, would prevent “any divisive concept” in class. It also would require all instructional materials to be posted on a school system’s website by July 1 of the preceding year – even though many teachers aren’t even hired until August.

That bill was introduced by our very own Wren Williams of Patrick County (R-Ninth District) on Jan. 11 and has been referred to the Committee on Education.

Additionally, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office set up a tipline for parents to report on teachers for “critical race theory” and “divisive practices,” aligned with his Executive Order #1, to remove “divisive practices.”

From the moment Columbus landed on North America, Europeans divided the land from the people, the Native Americans, who had always lived there. The invaders blazed a trail of destruction that was only matched in depravity by the kidnapping and subjugation of people from Africa as slaves, and later interning Japanese families solely based on their race – and so much more.

That foundation of our nation sounds divisive to me. Doesn’t it to you? But those things happened, and created America. Are teachers now expected to leave those things out of history class? Then what would they have left?

What about books, stories, articles read in English class? Are teachers expected only to assign readings about flowers and butterflies, to be on the safe side?

And are students not to enter a divisive world?

Teaching has had a lot stacked against it in recent years.

First, they are worried about school shooters. Do you have to explain during shooter drills to children how to hide from someone who means to kill them, as teachers do?

Then, teachers had to adjust rapidly to online schooling last year, learning entirely new computer systems and methods of instruction – which vast numbers of children could not or did not even get online to follow.

This year, teachers returned to crowded campuses as the pandemic – still largely a terror of the unknown, killing and hurting people all around us – raged strong.

Schools are having a hard time getting bus drivers and substitute teachers. In many cases teachers have to spend their planning periods filling in as substitutes for other classes. When will they plan lessons and grade papers (which they already were doing enough of at home)?

Additionally, teacher after teacher has told me that teaching nowadays has more to do with filling out reports than it does actually interacting with students.

There is a vast gulf in experience and education between me and the mechanics who take care of my car, the technicians who fix my heating system and the stylist who cuts my hair. I wouldn’t in a million years figure out how to do what they do, but I depend on it and respect them for their expertise (and whenever I trim my own bangs, it turns out ugly).

I don’t even understand what the Bulletin’s sports editor does, even though we took most of the same classes in college and we have sat next to each other at the office for years.

The same difference in expertise goes with my daughter’s teachers: They have a vast repertoire of information and experience which I do not have. I trust their education and experience and do not presume I know better.

Now, though, parents are encouraged to snitch on teachers by calling the governor’s office and reporting them. Don’t we all know both troublemakers who stir the pot on purpose, as well as well-meaning individuals who just often don’t understand the context of situations?

Another part of HB 781 is that all instructional materials have to be picked out and posted on the school system’s website by July 1 preceding the school year. How realistic is that, when many teachers aren’t even hired until August?

Even if that law would be easy to follow (which it can’t possibly be), it certainly disallows any study of current events. Forget all about teaching kids how to read articles and analyze news programs in English, civics or social studies classes, since it would be against the law to show a newspaper or magazine article to the students.

In this current political climate of “The government can’t tell me what to do,” it is odd and alarming to find that anyone supports these inane measures that reek of communism. If this bill were to become law, it would be a dangerous one.

My column is normally about family or home affairs, and I try to make it funny when I can. I don’t normally get into politics, but in this case, what more basic family matter is there than respect for the teachers who teach my child – and speaking up to protect them when the tides of irrationality turn against them?

Laws that pit parents against teachers – and that set up me, and you, as the enemies — are to the detriment of our children’s education and well-being.

As a parent, I have found that being involved through positive interactions with teachers and administrators from the start sets the framework for good communications that serve us all well. If I had any concerns, I would feel confident talking with my child’s principal. The superintendent and school board are other layers of appeal. That is the way interacting with schools should be handled – not through the methods of threat and intimidation that are the very foundations of communism.

Holly Kozelsky is the editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 638-8801 ext. 2430.

