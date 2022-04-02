Kozelsky: Respect kids' privacy online

The youngsters who grew up publicly on their parents’ and grandparents’ social media pages are now teenagers—and mad about the invasion of their privacy.

Never before has there been a generation of kids thrown over to such mass scrutiny. Now kids at school and on the bus are going through other kids’ parents’ Facebook and other accounts and ridiculing what they see.

When you and I were in middle school and high school, we suffered enough mortification by our own present-situation selves – our pimples and bad hair and ill-fitting out-of-style clothes. On occasion we may have been embarrassed by our parents when they picked us up from school or in the grocery store when spied by other kids.

Can you imagine what kids today face, when their classmates suddenly are passing around cell phones on social media sites showing pictures of them throughout the stages of their lives?

We adults see the beauty in and joy of a child. That same child-turned-teenager, however, sees him- or herself with a critical eye. During the years in which maintaining public image is paramount (even though we can’t in a million years see how they think some of the ridiculous or messy outfits they wear look good), their feelings when they look at earlier versions of themselves may range from slight embarrassment to utter humiliation.

When they were 8, they didn’t know how dorky they were, they may tell you – if you are in their confidence.

Give these teenagers another decade or two and they may realize how cute they really were at 8. However, they are blind to that at 14. They are growing and developing their sense of self, and the comparatively unsophisticated way they were at 4 or 6 or 10 is still too close for comfort to who they are trying to be now.

And that’s talking about just regular, old-fashioned pictures of kids.

More and more adults have been posting pictures of scenes that once never made it outside the house: diaper explosions. Tiny tykes on potties. Naked little kiddos standing beside their potties pointing at their successes with bodily functions that used to be considered absolutely private. Tear-stained faces caught in mid-tantrum.

Imagine when those pictures get shown around school.

Then there’s the whole other category of pictures of ourselves that embarrass our kids. Sure, we have a right to post decent pictures of ourselves, and if our kids consider that embarrassing, that’s their problem. However, pictures of ourselves boozing it up or scrunching up our faces in that silly tongue-sticking-out way or trying to look sexy is powerful fodder for the other kids at school to use as they make fun of our sons, daughter and grandchildren.

The generation of children who have been exploited on adults’ social media feeds is starting to come of age. Society is just beginning to realize the impact that exposure has on them.

We have used our children for our own entertainment. We also have used them to put across the images we want others to see of us: cool or responsible or fun-loving or with plenty of money to throw around.

Those same pictures in the hands of your child’s enemy at school mean something else entirely.

“Enemy” is not too strong a word. Some students are always on the prowl to find weaknesses to exploit in other kids. Even close friends can give in easily to a moment of pique, or to flattering attention from another kid, and temporarily betray a close pal by getting a chuckle at his or her expense.

It’s time we all stepped back to reconsider this social media we have taken for granted. Let’s take a good, hard look at all of the pictures and videos of kids on our Facebook, Instagram, Vimeo, YouTube, TikTok and all those other accounts.

Delete them.

If we cannot bear to delete them, we must sit down with our kids and show them our social media accounts and ask them, picture by picture, for specific permission to keep each one online.

We owe it to our kids to ask them: Imagine if your worst enemy would see this picture, or if a group of bullies were passing it around, how would it make you feel?

Holly Kozelsky is the editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 638-8801 ext. 2430.

