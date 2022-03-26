Kozelsky: Tax time: The only time it's good to be broke

Every year for a business owner, sometime before April 15, we do a reversal in how we view expenses.

The first time we see a plumbing bill for $716, it makes our heart sink. We are going to have to pay that, and there go the profits for the month on our business, or it’s more than the rent on the property. It’s quite a blow.

The second time we see that very same bill, as we’re getting our earnings and expenses compiled to turn in to our accountant to calculate our income taxes, it’s a little money-saver.

“Yay, another big bill!” we say with relief, thankful that it will cut back further into the amount we’ll have to pay on our taxes by April 15. Of course, we’ve been paying on taxes all year long, but when you’re a small business owner, landlord or investor or in some other way accounting for earnings beyond a standard paycheck situation, tax time is real worrisome because you just don’t know how much more you’ll have to pay out – or even if you’ll have that much saved up when it’s time to.

During the year, if you have slow sales in a month or a rental house that sits vacant, that’s lost income. It can reduce on your discretionary spending or reduce the amount you’re able to set aside for retirement or put off that desired vacation another few months – or it can cause you not to be able to afford the necessary repairs on your own home.

At tax time, you start out worried about how much you might have to pay. Each bill from the previous year you come across as you’re doing your tallying up represents a small amount less you’ll have to pay, and if you come across enough bills, you start adding up an amount you’ll get in refund.

Of course, it’s better to have fewer expenses throughout the year and pay some extra toward tax before April 15 than to lose your shirt in business during the year and get a small refund at tax time.

But when tax time hits, you don’t overthink it. Just take it as it comes, have appreciation for the small things and, like every single other year, make an earnest promise to yourself that next year you’ll do better by keeping up with your paperwork and filing and accounting throughout the year and then turning it all into your accountant the very moment your last outside-issued form arrives in the mail instead of 5 minutes before her cut-off point.

My tally is in. Last year I lost money hand over fist as a landlord. This year, too, having rental property has cost me far more than any rents I have received.

Yesterday that meant having to pay my own bill money on the house where someone else lives. This morning, I will allow myself the extremely thin silver lining of not owing for taxable income next year over the dark, ominous storm cloud of the reality of the vulnerability and financial danger of renting to others.

Gee, thanks, Government, for giving the message during and after the pandemic that rental houses are free. They are not free to the landlords who still have to pay for everything.

Holly Kozelsky is the editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 638-8801 ext. 2430.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.