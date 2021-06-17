Lend your ear as we talk about corn

TODAY’S WORD is chlorosis. Example: On, no, the tomato plants are undergoing chlorosis, which means we probably won’t get very good tomatoes this year.

THURSDAY’S WORD was heavy soil. Heavy soils contain more clay and are hard to work. Example: When Janice and Fred moved to North Carolina, they were disappointed in and frustrated with the heavy soil, which was in sharp contrast to the wonderful rich dirt of their old farm in Patrick County.

Corn stalking

Although homegrown corn rewards well, it’s a greedy creature and needs to be spoiled.

Corn seed needs a warm soil temperature to germinate, so planting a week or two after last frost is a good idea — and by now, definitely, of course. If you want to get an early start next year, you can warm the soil by covering it with a black plastic cover that has holes punched in it to allow the organisms that live in the soil to breathe.

Corn needs a lot of water and fertilizer in order to grow tall and strong enough to produce the full ears of corn we’re used to.