Let the Crock Pot cook breakfast while you open gifts

TODAY’S WORD is cozen. Example: Destinee cozened Phillip into buying her expensive jewelry for Christmas.

FRIDAY’S WORD was callow. In means inexperienced and immature. Example: Tiffany took the callow new sorority sisters under her wing.

Breakfast recipe

As we've been talking about people's traditional Christmas meals, Linda Plott Crabree said her family enjoys Crock Pot Farmers' Brunch. The Stroller asked her for the recipe:

Crock Pot Farmers’ Brunch

8 slices bacon

1 can sliced potatoes

1 large onion, finely diced

4 or 5 mushrooms, sliced thin

1/4 green pepper, chopped

1/4 red pepper, chopped

8 eggs

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 8-oz jar Cheese Whiz

1/8 cup milk

Salt, pepper, 2-3 dashes of Worcester sauce, dash of Texas Pete (optional), onion salt to taste

Fry bacon crisp, drain well. Crumble.

Brown potatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms in bacon drippings (or skip this step to make it healthier). Beat eggs and add small amount of milk. Add seasonings and pour into a greased slow cooker (Pam is fine). Add vegetables, then crumbled bacon. Add cheeses.

Cook on low, stirring occasionally until eggs are solid consistency. It usually takes around 3 hours to cook. In order to shorten cooking time, you may start on higher temperature and adjust down to low as eggs begin to cook. Just watch it closely if you elect to do this!

New books

These books are new to the Blue Ridge Regional Library shelves:

"The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After" by Julia Quinn

"Katt Loves Dogg" by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein

Red and Mae's

Sad news from Bassett, as seen on Kim Mason's Facebook past: Red and Mae's restaurant will be closed for dine-in service, starting today. It will continue offering catering and event/private party services (276-618-4878).

"It has truly been a pleasure to serve this community," her post says. "We thank you for your patronage, kind words and support over the years, and we will miss seeing all your smiling faces daily."

Deer reward

Retired Judge Junius Warren, who lives on the property where the albino deer were shot, has sent word that the reward for information leading to the arrest of the poacher is now $5,000.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Folks in the 1910's had a lot more variety in glasses (not frames) than we do now. Spectacles had wire frames that sort of wrapped around the ears. A monocle was just one round lens that would be attached to a slim handle, wire or a string that would be fastened to clothes. A pince-nez, which is "pinched nose" in French, did not have temples (which some people call "legs") but rather just clipped onto the nose. Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt wore those.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was different about men's collars and cuffs in the 1910's from today?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.