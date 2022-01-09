Let us whisper in your ear - and put it on YouTube

TODAY’S WORD is effluent. Example: The creek near the factory was polluted by effluent. Hint: The prefix (from Old French and Latin) fluere means “to flow,” like “affluent” (below) means an abundant flowing of riches.

FRIDAY’S WORD was affluent. It means (especially of a group or area) wealthy. Example: Tisha always felt uncomfortable when she visited her her affluent cousins, but her sister loved to.

ASMR

“ASMR” stands for “autonomous sensory meridian response.” It’s that feeling you might get when someone brushes your hair, or when you hear certain whispering sounds — perhaps a tingling sensation that starts at your head and moves down your neck to your upper back, a sort of low-grade euphoria.

Things that can trigger ASMR include:

Hearing the crinkle of paper

Hearing someone blow into a microphone

Hearing a whispering voice

Feeling someone use a makeup brush on your face

Listening to tapping, such as fingernails on wood, paper or plastic

Listening to quiet, repetitive sounds

Hearing certain types of music or when a singer’s notes hit you in a certain way

It has become wildly popular in recent years. More than 15 million ASMR videos have been posted to YouTube. For example, the 1-hour 10-minute video “Sleep-inducing Haircut—ASMR / Shampoo / Page Flipping / Scissors” by “Gentle Whispering ASMR” (a woman who says her name is Maria), posted in 2018, has had 32,803,000 views. It’s just Maria whispering for an hour and 10 minutes, mostly talking about hair and flipping through the pages of hairstyle magazines. You also hear the rustling of her clothes and the clipping sounds of scissors. There’s a bit of spraying hairspray and using the hairdryer, too.

Seven Seafoods

Phil Sparks had asked if anyone could give the reason behind a tradition among some Italian families for a Christmas Eve meal with seven varieties of fish or seafood.

Rita Lawrence sent in a link to “The Origin of the Feast of the Seven Fishes” by Eataly, which said Roman Catholicism has long had a tradition of not eating meat on certain holidays, and also, the number 7 is connected to many religious symbols, such as seven sacraments, seven days of Creation and seven deadly sins.

Seafood is much more common in Italy, which is surrounded by oceans.

Tiziana D’Urso of Figsboro, who is from Italy, said also that seafood supposedly makes for a lighter meal before the decadence of Christmas Day feasts. In fact, meat often is not eaten during Advent out of respect for the season.

Apparently it’s not just an Italian tradition: The Mexican restaurant La Plazita offered a special seven-seafood soup just before Christmas.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The earliest known uses of nail polish date back to 3,000 BC, using materials such as gelatin, vegetable dyes and bees wax.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What prompted the development of modern nail polish?

