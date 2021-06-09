Let's hear it for those lily snacks

TODAY’S WORD is aerate. Example: Your yard really needs to be aerated to give the lawn a better chance at being healthy.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was vernalization. It is the cooling of a seed or plant for a period of time in order to accelerate flowering during the warm season. Example: The creeping phlox this year disappointed, but that’s because it didn’t go through vernalization.
Arm pump
Remember pumping your arm when you were a kid at passing truckers, so they would blow their horns at you? Reminiscing one day about childhood a year or two ago, The Stroller told Stroller Junior about that.
Often we think our kids don’t listen to us, but recently Stroller Junior pumped her arm at a passing vehicle in greeting.
The Stroller, Junior and Junior’s friends had been walking in Uptown Martinsville when a law enforcement vehicle passed by. The kids perked up in minor excitement, and Junior gave the arm pump.
Then she looked up: “Is that for all of them of just truck drivers?” she asked.
“Just truck drivers,” The Stroller replied — at the very moment the law enforcement officer briefly turned on the flashing blue lights, to the utter delight of the children who talked about it the rest of the night.
God’s Pantry
The God’s Pantry food bank at Mount Vernon Baptist Church will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday for anyone needing food, no questions asked. Just drive around to the cemetery side of the church, which is located at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.
Lily hors d’oeurves
Did you know those orange day lilies that grow along the side of the road are edible? Take out the insides, rinse the blossoms of pollen, then put a little finger of goat cheese into the base of the blossom. Sprinkle with dill. They look lovely arranged on a plate and taste great. The Stroller has been making this for years and, if memory serves, learned about it from Wayne Odachowski.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Scott County in Virginia is named after Gen. Winfield Scott, who led the Union Army that invaded Virginia in 1861.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Virginia used to have a county named for Thomas Jefferson and one named for George Mason but no longer. What happened to them?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.