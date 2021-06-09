Let's hear it for those lily snacks

TODAY’S WORD is aerate. Example: Your yard really needs to be aerated to give the lawn a better chance at being healthy.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was vernalization. It is the cooling of a seed or plant for a period of time in order to accelerate flowering during the warm season. Example: The creeping phlox this year disappointed, but that’s because it didn’t go through vernalization.

Arm pump

Remember pumping your arm when you were a kid at passing truckers, so they would blow their horns at you? Reminiscing one day about childhood a year or two ago, The Stroller told Stroller Junior about that.

Often we think our kids don’t listen to us, but recently Stroller Junior pumped her arm at a passing vehicle in greeting.

The Stroller, Junior and Junior’s friends had been walking in Uptown Martinsville when a law enforcement vehicle passed by. The kids perked up in minor excitement, and Junior gave the arm pump.

Then she looked up: “Is that for all of them of just truck drivers?” she asked.