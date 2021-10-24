Library is the place for Halloween treats - and food drive

TODAY’S WORD is savvy. Example: Because of her political savvy she often was an interesting person to have around, especially during elections season.
SUNDAY’S WORD was gloaming. It means twilight; dusk. Example: Before Grandpa would start the grilling, Grandma and her special girl would set the table and the sisters would put together the side dishes, the family loved to just sit together and look out over the pond with their ginsies or glasses of wine to soak in the wondrous restorative power of the golden gloaming.
Food for Fines
The Blue Ridge Regional Library’s third annual Food for Fines gives a unique way to pay your library fines: through donations.
Branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will deduct $1 from your library fine, for up to $5, for each boxed or canned food donated. That’s only for overdue fees, not lost or damaged books etc. No fines? No problem: You can still drop off donations for their food branch. The Food Drive is in conjunction with the Salvation Army and Patrick County Community Food Bank.
Career Academy
Henry County Public Schools’ Career Academy was in the top 3 in a national competition sponsored by CHANNELLOCK Tools. The winner was chosen by “likes” to its video on the CHANNELLOCK Facebook page. Southern Hills Career Technical Center ended up with the win, at 858 likes as of Sunday. The post had 29 comments and 368 shares.
The Career Academy made a pretty strong showing in the competition, with 629 likes by that same time, 40 comments and 310 shares — and a whopping 14,000 views, just since its video was posted on Thursday. It’s too late to help them win that competition (which awarded tools and supplies), but you can still see the interesting things they do their: Visit https://fb.watch/8Oo19nrEwY/ .
You also can look up the video on Facebook under the CHANNELLOCK channel; the video was posted on Oct. 21 under the text “Let’s all raise our pliers to Career Academy’s Industrial Maintenance and HVAC program, one of our three finalist in this years Trade School Trade-Up Competition.”
Books & Treats
The Bassett, Collinsville and Martinsville branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will hold drive-thru Trunk or Treats from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Children ages 2-12 will receive one free book, to be given at the first branch visited. If you’d like a chance at winning the Golden Ticket (a $50 Walmart gift card), get a QR code from each of the three branches, and present all three of them at the last branch you visit.
Treats also will be given away.
SUNDAY‘S TRIVIA ANSWER: Famous magician Harry Houdini (1874-1926) died on Halloween. He was an escape artist, illusionist and stunt performer.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In an old tradition, some women would throw apple peelings behind their backs on Halloween. Why?
