Library is the place for Halloween treats - and food drive

TODAY’S WORD is savvy. Example: Because of her political savvy she often was an interesting person to have around, especially during elections season.

SUNDAY’S WORD was gloaming. It means twilight; dusk. Example: Before Grandpa would start the grilling, Grandma and her special girl would set the table and the sisters would put together the side dishes, the family loved to just sit together and look out over the pond with their ginsies or glasses of wine to soak in the wondrous restorative power of the golden gloaming.

Food for Fines

The Blue Ridge Regional Library’s third annual Food for Fines gives a unique way to pay your library fines: through donations.

Branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will deduct $1 from your library fine, for up to $5, for each boxed or canned food donated. That’s only for overdue fees, not lost or damaged books etc. No fines? No problem: You can still drop off donations for their food branch. The Food Drive is in conjunction with the Salvation Army and Patrick County Community Food Bank.

