Local vacations seem in our blood

TODAY’S WORD is hiatus. Example: The filming of the television series went on hiatus during the summer months.

MONDAY’S WORD was rhizomes. It means continuously growing horizontal underground stems which puts out lateral shoots and adventitious roots at intervals. Example: No matter how well you think you've weeded out the torpedograss from the flower beds, it's impossible to get down to all the rhizomes, and that pesky weed just takes over all over again.

Not so far away

In case you missed it, summer officially arrived at 11:31 p.m. Sunday. Are you planning to take a vacation before school resumes in early August?

Research recently commissioned by Cooper Tires suggests that half of Virginians plan to stay close to home this summer, with 63% saying they will leave home for more than two days but won't drive more than 115 miles. More than half will stay in-state.

Here's what people are planning to do: 51% said they would drive to a nearby river or lake, 49% would visit a national monument and 47% a state park. High interests: camping, swimming and fishing.

Blood needed