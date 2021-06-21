Local vacations seem in our blood

TODAY’S WORD is hiatus. Example: The filming of the television series went on hiatus during the summer months.
MONDAY’S WORD was rhizomes. It means continuously growing horizontal underground stems which puts out lateral shoots and adventitious roots at intervals. Example: No matter how well you think you've weeded out the torpedograss from the flower beds, it's impossible to get down to all the rhizomes, and that pesky weed just takes over all over again.
Not so far away
In case you missed it, summer officially arrived at 11:31 p.m. Sunday. Are you planning to take a vacation before school resumes in early August?
Research recently commissioned by Cooper Tires suggests that half of Virginians plan to stay close to home this summer, with 63% saying they will leave home for more than two days but won't drive more than 115 miles. More than half will stay in-state.
Here's what people are planning to do: 51% said they would drive to a nearby river or lake, 49% would visit a national monument and 47% a state park. High interests: camping, swimming and fishing.
Blood needed
The Red Cross has been appealing for weeks now to help rebuild the nation's blood banks. You can blame this on the pandemic in two ways: Fewer people donated blood, which is logical, and medical facilities have eased restrictions on elective procedures as emergency needs continue.
You always can find the nearest donation location at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All blood types are needed.
But there are two upcoming events locally: at 1-6 today at Collinsville Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, and at 1-6 Thursday at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Library of Congress's American Folklife Center, established in 1976, has oral histories recounting significant experiences experienced in America, including interviews and recordings from civil rights leaders, 9/11 first responders, war veterans since World War I and survivors from Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When and where did the Red Cross first begin to take donated transfusions of blood?
