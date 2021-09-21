Make a run for Bassett Ruritan's apple butter

TODAY’S WORD is encumber. Example: “The last time I felt this emotionally encumbered, I was playing Lady Macbeth on a Crystal Skies cruise ship during Shakespeare at Sea Week!” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)
TUESDAY’S WORD was bolus. It means a pill or drug. Example: “This is what my life has come to, David. Killing a man. Over a complimentary bolus.” (Source: Moira Rose)
Free yard sale
Woodland Heights Free Will Baptist Church, 1995 Old Chatham Road (Chatham Heights Road), Martinsville, will have a yard sale with a twist: All clothes and shoes are free. It will be held from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Stanley Waddell is the pastor.
Apple butter
Competition for the area's best apple butter is pretty tough, so we're giving you a head start on calling in your order.
Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will have its apple butter ready by 10 a.m. Oct. 2. The cost is $8 a quart or $5 a pint. The only way to get some is to order it early: Call either Joe Varner at 276-629-1411, Don Kendrick at 276-806-1071, or Sherry McCoy at 276-340-0269.
Ken Adams Toy Run
Cathy Adams wrote in to report that, along with several yard sales and donations, the Ken Adams Memorial Toy Run, which was on Sept. 11, raised $7,596 for Patrick County Christmas Cheer. That will buy Christmas gifts and food for a lot of needy families this holiday season.
MONDAY‘S TRIVIA ANSWER: Samuel Johnson's Dictionary of the English Language, published in 1755 and defining 40,000 words, is one of the most famous dictionaries in English. It took Johnson and six helpers more than 8 years to compile. However, despite its overall good reputation as an important resource, it also is known for some definitions which reflect Johnson's prejudices and opinions. The most infamous is for oats, his dig at Scottish people: "a grain, which in England is generally given to horses, but in Scotland supports the people."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which word in Johnson's dictionary has this definition?: “a hateful tax levied upon commodities and adjudged not by the common judges of property but wretches hired by those to whom excise is paid.”
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.