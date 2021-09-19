Making music and making mirth

TODAY’S WORD is oxidize. Example: “Perhaps it’s this nay-saying reticence that caused your past relationships to… oxidize.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)
SUNDAY’S WORD was juvenescence. It means the state or period of being young. Example: “The last traces of my juvenescence vanished into thin air.” (Source: Moira Rose)
Back to the cruise
Brandon J. Martin was a cruise line singer, until the ships were grounded because of the pandemic, and he returned home to Henry County. Now he’s back on the high seas. He recently joined up with Norwegian Cruise Lines.
Clean towels
For the freshest towels, run them through one load with just a cup of vinegar instead of detergent, then wash a second time with detergent.
Music concert
Peter A. Ramsey, the organist for Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, will present a concert of organ, piano, recorder and voice at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church. He, Sandra Milan and George Hearn will perform. He’s also asked someone else to sing, so fingers crossed that she’ll say yes.
Today’s chuckles
Another entry from the late Shelton Scales, discovered in a pile of papers in the newsroom — “How to tell you’re in a redneck church”:
A member of the church asks to be buried in his 4-wheel-drive truck because “it ain’t never been in a hole it can’t get out of.”
There is a special fundraiser for the new church septic tank.
The finance committee refuses to provide funds for the purchase of an organ because no one knows how to play one.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The word “run” runs to 645 meanings, as calculated by Oxford English Dictionary lexicographer Peter Gilliver, who spent more than 9 months running down those definitions, and confirmed by O.E.D.’s chief editor, John Simpson, in a May 28, 2011, article by Simon Winchester, which ran in The New York Times. The compilation of definitions is for the O.E.D. that will have have its publication run in 2037. Who knows how many more definitions of that word they’ll run into by then.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The first English-language dictionary was Robert Cawdrey’s Table Alphabeticall, published in 1604. How many words did it define?
