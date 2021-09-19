Making music and making mirth

A member of the church asks to be buried in his 4-wheel-drive truck because “it ain’t never been in a hole it can’t get out of.”

There is a special fundraiser for the new church septic tank.

The finance committee refuses to provide funds for the purchase of an organ because no one knows how to play one.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The word “run” runs to 645 meanings, as calculated by Oxford English Dictionary lexicographer Peter Gilliver, who spent more than 9 months running down those definitions, and confirmed by O.E.D.’s chief editor, John Simpson, in a May 28, 2011, article by Simon Winchester, which ran in The New York Times. The compilation of definitions is for the O.E.D. that will have have its publication run in 2037. Who knows how many more definitions of that word they’ll run into by then.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The first English-language dictionary was Robert Cawdrey’s Table Alphabeticall, published in 1604. How many words did it define?

