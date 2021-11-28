Marriage is not perfect, but worth celebrating

In February 2021 Gallup poll reported that 5.6% of United States adults identify as LGBT. What I gather from this is that the remaining 94.4% want each other, and they don’t just want each other, but they want a masculine man or they want a feminine woman. To quote Sally Field, “You like me. You really like me!” Americans like each other! American Media would have us believe differently simply because drama sells.

However, a problem remains amongst the two genders: the divorce rate. Is “toxic masculinity” the major cause of divorce, or could it be something else on both sides? Is it possible that in the apprehension of getting married and refusal to stick it out once married is not a gender problem, but an expectations problem?

God said His creation was good, very good, but He did not say it was perfect. So He tells us, “love is patient” and “love beareth all things” (1Cor. 13:4, 7). While marriage can be bliss, it will never be perfect. But, that’s its beauty! Isn’t it? If everyone were perfect, then every marriage would succeed and thus marriage would go uncelebrated. It’s the turmoil of Jacob, a man, working seven years to marry Rachel, a woman, in Genesis 29:20 that makes us breathe in deeply and affirmingly say, “Love.”

If you are a husband and/or a father then get checked out this Mo-vember. You owe it to the ones you love.

The writer lives in Martinsville.