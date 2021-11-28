Marriage is not perfect, but worth celebrating

What do Tom Selleck, Rhett Butler and Albert Einstein have in common? Famous mustaches! Every November I grow my best chevron-style mustache for what’s called “Mo-vember” or “No-Shave-November.”
I know what you’re thinking, and the answer is, “No, my wife doesn’t like my mustache.”
“Mo-vember” was started to bring awareness to men’s health (testicular and prostate cancer). The idea is you grow a mustache as a statement of masculine solidarity, and those who are financially able make donations to men’s health organizations.
While I’ve been doing it for a couple of years, I’m surprised it hasn’t been cancelled by “The Left.” It’s not exactly politically correct, as it highlights the distinction between the two genders. What’s interesting is that the same people who would argue against gender specificity will then turn on themselves to argue that a specific gender - the male gender - is toxic.
While a fraction of the female gender cries out,“Toxic masculinity,” a number from the male gender bellows back, “Feminism is cancer!” That’s a hard turn from the classic, “Women: Can’t live with ‘em, can’t live without ‘em.” Polar opposites are killing America’s “melting pot.”
Through using a double negative James Brown eloquently put it, “This is a man’s world, but it wouldn’t be nothin’ without a woman or a girl.” The Book of Genesis says that God’s creation was good. However, Genesis 1:31 says that upon creating the woman things became very good. Women are specimens of beauty, but beauty is fully seen as it blends with its opposite (the male species).
In February 2021 Gallup poll reported that 5.6% of United States adults identify as LGBT. What I gather from this is that the remaining 94.4% want each other, and they don’t just want each other, but they want a masculine man or they want a feminine woman. To quote Sally Field, “You like me. You really like me!” Americans like each other! American Media would have us believe differently simply because drama sells.
However, a problem remains amongst the two genders: the divorce rate. Is “toxic masculinity” the major cause of divorce, or could it be something else on both sides? Is it possible that in the apprehension of getting married and refusal to stick it out once married is not a gender problem, but an expectations problem?
God said His creation was good, very good, but He did not say it was perfect. So He tells us, “love is patient” and “love beareth all things” (1Cor. 13:4, 7). While marriage can be bliss, it will never be perfect. But, that’s its beauty! Isn’t it? If everyone were perfect, then every marriage would succeed and thus marriage would go uncelebrated. It’s the turmoil of Jacob, a man, working seven years to marry Rachel, a woman, in Genesis 29:20 that makes us breathe in deeply and affirmingly say, “Love.”
If you are a husband and/or a father then get checked out this Mo-vember. You owe it to the ones you love.
The writer lives in Martinsville.